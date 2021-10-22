Cocktail of the week: Spa Day from The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist is located in Glasgow’s Merchant City at 62 Miller St, G1 1DT.
Bar manager, Martin Harvey shows GlasgowWorld how to make their Spa Day cocktail with this step by step guide.
Ingredients
- 25ml of Whitley Neil Organic
- 12.5ml of St Germaine
- 12.5ml of Gomme
- 12.5ml of Fresh Lime Juice
Method
Add ingredients to a mixer and shake well with mint and cucumber, then strain into a hurricane glass with cubed ice.
Top with elderflower tonic ,crushed ice and garnish with a thinly sliced cucumber strip and mint leaves .