Cocktail of the week: Spa Day from The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist restaurant and bar shows the team at GlasgowWorld how they make their Spa Day drink for cocktail of the week.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:22 am

The Spiritualist is located in Glasgow’s Merchant City at 62 Miller St, G1 1DT.

Bar manager, Martin Harvey shows GlasgowWorld how to make their Spa Day cocktail with this step by step guide.

Ingredients

  • 25ml of Whitley Neil Organic
  • 12.5ml of St Germaine
  • 12.5ml of Gomme
  • 12.5ml of Fresh Lime Juice

Method

Add ingredients to a mixer and shake well with mint and cucumber, then strain into a hurricane glass with cubed ice.

Top with elderflower tonic ,crushed ice and garnish with a thinly sliced cucumber strip and mint leaves .

