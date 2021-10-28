COP26: Matt Damon to take part in climate hub event

Actor Matt Damon, climate activist Greta Thunberg, female education activist Malala Yousafzai and former secretary general of the UN, Ban Ki-moon will be taking part in COP26 events in Glasgow.

Matt Damon will be making an appearance at COP26. Pic: Getty Images.

Why are they appearing in Glasgow?

The New York Times will be taking over SWG3 during the conference, transforming it into a climate hub where pioneering leaders and thinkers will debate and discover actionable climate strategies.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Damon will not be appearing in person, rather appearing live from New York for the debate ‘Washing Up: Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene’. The Oscar-winning actor co-founded Water.org and Water Equity, which aims to help people find safe water.

Malala Yousafzai, who is the youngest person ever to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, will be appearing in person at ‘The Power of Knowledge: Girls’ Education as an Accelerator of Climate Action’.

Meanwhile, Greta Thunberg, who will also be taking part in the youth march on Friday, November 5, will be speaking at the debate ‘News Travels Fast: Making Climate Change the Ultimate Headline’.

Where can I find out more about the climate hub?

You can find out more about the climate hub on the New York Times website.

What else is happening at the climate hub?