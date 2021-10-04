Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is coming to Glasgow with new tour

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is bringing his new tour to Glasgow.

Paul Hollywood is bringing his tour to Glasgow.

What’s happening: ‘Paul Hollywood Live’ will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK, including dates at Glasgow’s SECC Armadillo on Friday, November 11 and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Saturday, November 12, 2022, entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, baking tasks and some very special surprises.

What will happen at the shows: Working from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen, Paul will share his tricks of the trade and even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the tour, Paul said: “This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

“We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”