Line-up announced for 2022 Summer Nights at King Tut’s

Summer Nights is back at King Tut’s once again, featuring performances from a variety of fresh and emerging Scottish artists.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven weeks of summer showcase returns in full for the first time since 2019 making this year’s festival one of the most highly anticipated yet.

Since the outset when the festival was founded in 2011, Summer Nights has been committed to delivering a programme of events highlighting the finest grassroots talent in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Tut’s Summer Nights is back

Most Popular

What to expect: This year is no different with a diverse range of acts including singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation Calum Bowie, laptop rock duo MEMES, psychedelic trio Miracle Glass Company, the mellifluent sounds of synth-pop band Echo Machine, and many more.

In its 31-year history, King Tut’s has served as a platform to some of the world’s very biggest musical acts at the beginning of their careers and has played host to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Paolo Nutini, Amy MacDonald and many others during their formative years.

When is it taking place? The festival will run over 27 nights throughout the summer months of July and August with 109 acts playing in total.

Tickets: Tickets are on sale online now.

Chris Loomes, Booker of King Tut's Summer Nights, at DF Concerts & Events said: “Scotland’s music scene is still thriving and we’re really excited to launch this year’s edition of King Tut’s Summer Nights Festival. With over 100 of the most exciting new artists coming out of Scotland set to play across 7 weeks this summer, it is bound to be another amazing run of shows.”

King Tut’s Summer Nights 2022 line-up

Thursday 14 July -SWEET DREAMER + Katie Gregson-Macleod + Shorthouse + C4SUAL

Friday 15 July - BOOK KLUB + Pressure Retreat + Goodnight Louisa + Bottle Rockets

Saturday 16 July - PLASTICINE + L-Plate + Luna J + Stereo Fire

Sunday 17 July - GHOSTBABY + Snedz + Finnfm + Bitter Suite + Fuzzy Lop

Thursday 21 July – UP2STNDRD PRESENTS: NORTHERN LIGHTS + Kiko + Clarissa Woods + K-1 + Psweatpants + Edz + Mayo

Friday 22 July – SNASH + Lo Rays + Wine Moms + Permo

Saturday 23 July – ECHO MACHINE + Dillon Squire + Tiara Filth + The Abstract Dancers

Sunday 24 July – RILEY + Rosie H Sullivan + Cortne + Kate Kyle

Friday 29 July - THE KATUNS + STRAiD + Vigilanti + The Vaunts

Saturday 30 July – KARDO + The Fin + Lazy Money + Swan Song

Sunday 31 July – BROGEAL + Pandas + Fuzzy + Madderam

Thursday 4 August - ANDREW DICKSON + Lewis McLaughlin + Lewis Ross + Megan Black

Friday 5 August – MIRACLE GLASS COMPANY + Cherry + Charlie

Saturday 6 August – NOISE + Newtown + Cloaks + Pedalo

Sunday 7 August– ARCHIE + Robyn Red + Sara Rae + Becki Rutherford

Thursday 11 August – SCOTLAND IN COLOUR: LOST TONES COLLECTIVE Ft. Len X + Bee Asha + YG Casso + Danny Cliff + Queen of Harps + J’nanda

Friday 12 August – MOY + Amur + Penny Mob + The Thaw

Saturday 13 August – BOOTLACE + Strawbey + Phoebe Hall + KUBA

Sunday 14 August – GREG PEARSON + Jamie Rafferty + Tommy McGuire + Christie Oliver

Thursday 18 August – STRANGE DIMENSIONS + No Windows + The Wits + Glass Raspberry

Friday 19 August – MEMES + Isabella Strange + The Exhales + Kilgour

Saturday 20 August – MORRELL + Cola + Arcade State + The Notions

Sunday 21 August – SILVI + Majesty Palm + Jennifer Stewart + Del Prez

Thursday 25 August – CALUM BOWIE + Support [TBA]

Friday 26 August – SIXPEACE + Fright Years + Cherry Red + Ben Walker