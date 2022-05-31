Line-up announced for 2022 Summer Nights at King Tut’s

Summer Nights is back at King Tut’s once again, featuring performances from a variety of fresh and emerging Scottish artists.

By Rosalind Erskine
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 11:50 am

The seven weeks of summer showcase returns in full for the first time since 2019 making this year’s festival one of the most highly anticipated yet.

Since the outset when the festival was founded in 2011, Summer Nights has been committed to delivering a programme of events highlighting the finest grassroots talent in Scotland.

King Tut’s Summer Nights is back

    What to expect: This year is no different with a diverse range of acts including singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation Calum Bowie, laptop rock duo MEMES, psychedelic trio Miracle Glass Company, the mellifluent sounds of synth-pop band Echo Machine, and many more.

    In its 31-year history, King Tut’s has served as a platform to some of the world’s very biggest musical acts at the beginning of their careers and has played host to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Paolo Nutini, Amy MacDonald and many others during their formative years.

    When is it taking place? The festival will run over 27 nights throughout the summer months of July and August with 109 acts playing in total.

    Tickets: Tickets are on sale online now.

    Chris Loomes, Booker of King Tut's Summer Nights, at DF Concerts & Events said: “Scotland’s music scene is still thriving and we’re really excited to launch this year’s edition of King Tut’s Summer Nights Festival. With over 100 of the most exciting new artists coming out of Scotland set to play across 7 weeks this summer, it is bound to be another amazing run of shows.”

    King Tut’s Summer Nights 2022 line-up

    Thursday 14 July -SWEET DREAMER + Katie Gregson-Macleod + Shorthouse + C4SUAL

    Friday 15 July - BOOK KLUB + Pressure Retreat + Goodnight Louisa + Bottle Rockets

    Saturday 16 July - PLASTICINE + L-Plate + Luna J + Stereo Fire

    Sunday 17 July - GHOSTBABY + Snedz + Finnfm + Bitter Suite + Fuzzy Lop

    Thursday 21 July – UP2STNDRD PRESENTS: NORTHERN LIGHTS + Kiko + Clarissa Woods + K-1 + Psweatpants + Edz + Mayo

    Friday 22 July – SNASH + Lo Rays + Wine Moms + Permo

    Saturday 23 July – ECHO MACHINE + Dillon Squire + Tiara Filth + The Abstract Dancers

    Sunday 24 July – RILEY + Rosie H Sullivan + Cortne + Kate Kyle

    Friday 29 July - THE KATUNS + STRAiD + Vigilanti + The Vaunts

    Saturday 30 July – KARDO + The Fin + Lazy Money + Swan Song

    Sunday 31 July – BROGEAL + Pandas + Fuzzy + Madderam

    Thursday 4 August - ANDREW DICKSON + Lewis McLaughlin + Lewis Ross + Megan Black

    Friday 5 August – MIRACLE GLASS COMPANY + Cherry + Charlie

    Saturday 6 August – NOISE + Newtown + Cloaks + Pedalo

    Sunday 7 August– ARCHIE + Robyn Red + Sara Rae + Becki Rutherford

    Thursday 11 August – SCOTLAND IN COLOUR: LOST TONES COLLECTIVE Ft. Len X + Bee Asha + YG Casso + Danny Cliff + Queen of Harps + J’nanda

    Friday 12 August – MOY + Amur + Penny Mob + The Thaw

    Saturday 13 August – BOOTLACE + Strawbey + Phoebe Hall + KUBA

    Sunday 14 August – GREG PEARSON + Jamie Rafferty + Tommy McGuire + Christie Oliver

    Thursday 18 August – STRANGE DIMENSIONS + No Windows + The Wits + Glass Raspberry

    Friday 19 August – MEMES + Isabella Strange + The Exhales + Kilgour

    Saturday 20 August – MORRELL + Cola + Arcade State + The Notions

    Sunday 21 August – SILVI + Majesty Palm + Jennifer Stewart + Del Prez

    Thursday 25 August – CALUM BOWIE + Support [TBA]

    Friday 26 August – SIXPEACE + Fright Years + Cherry Red + Ben Walker

    Saturday 27 August – PIZZA CRUNCH + Vansleep + Tina Sandwich + Static

