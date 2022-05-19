TRNSMT Glasgow 2022: dates, tickets, location headliner and other acts

TRNSMT 2022 is coming around fast - here’s everything you need to know.

TRNSMT Festival 2022 takes place in July this year

TRNSMT festival promises to be one of the biggest events of the summer.

The event that has quickly become one of the biggest festivals in the UK is almost here, and fans will be waiting patiently for those gates to open.

Preparing for the festival can often be stressful and planning travel, what to bring and things you’ll need for the whole day is key.

So, when will TRNSMT kick off in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming festival.

When is the TRNSMT festival?

TRNSMT festival is scheduled to run from Friday 8 July to Sunday 10 July 2022.

When do the TRNSMT gates open?

Gates open at midday each day and the event closes at 11pm.

The VIP area stays open until Midnight.

There is a box office located next to each entrance. Box offices open an hour before doors and close at 9pm each night

Stage times will be available on the event app nearer the time.

Where is the TRNSMT festival?

The festival is held in the heart of Glasgow at Glasgow Green.

It’s within walking distance of the City Centre, close to the Merchant City and has good links to a variety of train stations and bus routes.

There are 3 entrances:

West Entrance (Saltmarket)

East Entrance (off Templeton Street)

VIP Entrance (Templeton St)

There is no parking available at this festival and roads surrounding the site will be closed with vehicle access restricted for local residents who have an official vehicle pass.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available from the TRNSMT site.

There are three day weekend tickets still available which will give you access to the festival for the entire weekend (8 July - 10 July). The three day weekender tickets are currently priced at £175 plus the booking fee.

The festival offers two day passes which are currently priced at £129 plus the booking fee. However, the only two day pass available are for the Saturday and Sunday.

Who is playing TRNSMT festival?

The line-up for TRNSMT 2022.

The festival will host three stages which are Main Stage, King Tut’s Stage, and River Stage. For the full breakdown of acts scheduled to play each stage you can check out the official TRNSMT website.

The following acts are confirmed to be performing at the Main Stage throughout the weekend:

Friday

Paolo Nutini

Sam Fender

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Tom Grennan

The Lathums

Ella Henderson

The Bootleg Beatles

Saturday

The Strokes

Foals

The Snuts

Fontaines D.C.

Years & Years

Example

Griff

Dylan

Sunday

Lewis Capaldi

Wolf Alice

DMA’s

Sigrid

Mimi Webb

Sigala

Dylan John Thomas

Nina Nesbitt

What can’t I bring to the festival with me?

The website provides a full list of prohibited items on their website .

Here is a small list of some of the prohibited items for the festival:

No chairs

Professional cameras

Drugs

Flares (you’ll get charged by the Police)

Glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including perfume/fragrance)

Smoke canisters (you’ll get charged by the police)

Flags

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Weapons

Frisbees/boomerangs

What can I bring with me to the festival?

The festival asks people not to bring a bag unless it is essential, if your bag is larger than the size of a A3 sheet of paper it will not be permitted.

The festival provides a list of some of the things that are allowed.

You can bring the following: