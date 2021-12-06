The Book of Mormon coming to Glasgow - ticket prices and how to buy tickets

Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon is coming to Glasgow in 2022.

The musical comedy, from South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, is coming to the city in January.

It debuted in 2011, earning rave reviews. It has since collected numerous Tony awards and several Olivier awards.

It has toured all over the world - and is now coming to Glasgow.

What is the Book of Mormon about?

The show follows the misadventures of a pair of missionaries who are sent to Africa to help convert people to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

It is an examination of the beliefs and practices of the Mormons.

Where is the show being staged?

The Book of Mormon will be on stage at the King’s Theatre.

When is the show on?

The show runs from January 6 until the 22nd, with performances at 7.30pm, as well as 2.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices start at £13, although the best seats on a Saturday will cost as much as £93.

How do I get tickets?

While many tickets have been purchased for The Book of Mormon, there is good availability on weekdays. Tickets are limited on Saturdays.