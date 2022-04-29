The renowed Bonkers Bingo is back and wilder than ever at Mecca Bingo Drumchapel

Guests are invited to Mecca Bingo Glasgow Drumchapel for a night of bingo with a unique twist on Friday, April 29 from 9:30pm, as Bonkers Bingo combines the traditional game with the ultimate party experience, including live music, dance offs, and costumes.

By Morag Kuc
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:00 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Have a great night out with Bonkers Bingo!

The bingo party night with an all-new twist will be complete with overflowing cocktails, fabulous fancy dress and a selection of prizes up for grabs - from a weird and wacky cat tongue brush to big cash prizes.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Duncan Anderson, General Manager said: “We’ve got amazing live music, delicious food and drinks throughout the evening and an incredible selection of prizes - this is Mecca as you’ve never experienced it before!”

For tickets, visit: https://www.designmynight.com/glasgow/event-space/west-end/mecca-drumchapel/bonkers-bingo-feat-flip-n-fill-mecca-glasgow-drumchapel

Mecca