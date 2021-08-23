Top 10 things to do in Glasgow this week

Welcome to the new week, Glasgow. Here’s our pick of what’s on in the city, from Monday 23 - Friday 27, August.

Love Island 2021 Finale

Brel, Ashton Lane, G12 8SJ / Monday, 23 August 2021 / From 6:30pm - 11pm / Tickets available on brelbar.com (Selling out fast)

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why should you go: Attention to all Love Island fanatics: There will be live screening of the final, firepits, summer slushie cocktails, epic prizes up for grabs and so much more.

Wee Food Tour

Buchanan St, G1 3HL / Tuesday, 24 August 2021 / From 11:00 - 3:00pm / Tickets available at £80 at Design my Night

Why should you go: The Wee Food Tour promises an insight into authentic food made, produced and eaten in Scotland. It involves an afternoon tasting tour, where you’ll join a group of like-minded foodie fans, visiting six independent restaurants and specialist shops, trying over 20 different food items along the way.

Yoga with Ada

Victoria Park Pond, G14 9RN / Tuesday, 24 August 2021 / From 6:00pm - 7pm / Each class is £5 payable on the day or via PayPal

Why should you go: Classes are open to all levels, from complete newbies to more experienced yogis. Each class focuses on different parts of the body, from hips mobility, to spine, through legs and abs.

Glasgow Health Walk

64 Balmoral St, G14 0BL / Wednesday, 25 August 2021 / From 11:00am - 12pm / Tickets available at Glasgow Trust

Why should you go: Glasgow Eco Trust Health Walks for adults as part of the Active Travel programme. The walks are open to anyone over 16 but aimed at people who are looking to improve on their healthy activity and want to explore the local area.

British Red Cross First Aid 3 Day Training Course

4 Nasmyth Rd St, G52 4PR / Wednesday, 25 August 2021 / From 8:30am - 5pm / Booking available on the website from £289 per person (8 spaces available)

Why should you go: This three day course is run in conjunction with British Red Cross and St Johns Ambulance, and is designed to give in-depth knowledge of First Aid so that you can fulfil First Aider responsibilities at your workplace.

Two Door Cinema Club

O2 Academy, 121 Eglinton St / Thursday, 26 August 2021 / From 7:00pm - 11pm / Tickets available from £40.15 at Ticketmaster

Why should you go: Enjoy the range of electropop hits from Two Door Cinema Club, who are Alex Trimble (vocals, guitar), Kevin Baird (bass, vocals), Sam Halliday (guitar, vocals) and Benjamin Thompson (drums).

Bollywood night: End of Lockdown Party

Lola’s Glasgow, 190 Bath St, G2 4HG / Friday, 27 August 2021 / From 10:30pm - 3am (Minimum Age 18+) / Tickets available from £8 on Skiddle

Why should you go: Scotland’s favourite Bollywood Night is back after the long await of 18 months. Introducing Guest DJs and VIP Dhol players.

iDKHOW Live in Glasgow

SWG3, 100 Eastvale Place, G3 8QG / Friday, 27 August 2021 / From 7:00pm / Tickets available on Ticket web

Why should you go: This is a huge Glasgow show, so one for the fans of I Don’t Know How But They Found Me.

Rotunda Comedy Club

28 Tunnel St, G3 8HL / Friday, 27 August 2021 / From 8:00pm - 10:45pm (Minimum Age 18+) / Tickets available on Skiddle

Why should you go: Four of the best UK comedians including award winners and TV acts. New line-ups every week.

Chocolate Tasting - Taste of Scotland

Alexandra Park, G31 / Friday, 27 August 2021 / From 5:30pm - 6:30pm / Tickets available at Eventbrite for £5