Top 10 things to do in Glasgow this week

Love Island 2021 Finale
Brel, Ashton Lane, G12 8SJ / Monday, 23 August 2021 / From 6:30pm - 11pm / Tickets available on brelbar.com (Selling out fast)
Why should you go: Attention to all Love Island fanatics: There will be live screening of the final, firepits, summer slushie cocktails, epic prizes up for grabs and so much more.
Wee Food Tour
Buchanan St, G1 3HL / Tuesday, 24 August 2021 / From 11:00 - 3:00pm / Tickets available at £80 at Design my Night
Why should you go: The Wee Food Tour promises an insight into authentic food made, produced and eaten in Scotland. It involves an afternoon tasting tour, where you’ll join a group of like-minded foodie fans, visiting six independent restaurants and specialist shops, trying over 20 different food items along the way.
Yoga with Ada
Victoria Park Pond, G14 9RN / Tuesday, 24 August 2021 / From 6:00pm - 7pm / Each class is £5 payable on the day or via PayPal
Why should you go: Classes are open to all levels, from complete newbies to more experienced yogis. Each class focuses on different parts of the body, from hips mobility, to spine, through legs and abs.
Glasgow Health Walk
64 Balmoral St, G14 0BL / Wednesday, 25 August 2021 / From 11:00am - 12pm / Tickets available at Glasgow Trust
Why should you go: Glasgow Eco Trust Health Walks for adults as part of the Active Travel programme. The walks are open to anyone over 16 but aimed at people who are looking to improve on their healthy activity and want to explore the local area.
British Red Cross First Aid 3 Day Training Course
4 Nasmyth Rd St, G52 4PR / Wednesday, 25 August 2021 / From 8:30am - 5pm / Booking available on the website from £289 per person (8 spaces available)
Why should you go: This three day course is run in conjunction with British Red Cross and St Johns Ambulance, and is designed to give in-depth knowledge of First Aid so that you can fulfil First Aider responsibilities at your workplace.
Two Door Cinema Club
O2 Academy, 121 Eglinton St / Thursday, 26 August 2021 / From 7:00pm - 11pm / Tickets available from £40.15 at Ticketmaster
Why should you go: Enjoy the range of electropop hits from Two Door Cinema Club, who are Alex Trimble (vocals, guitar), Kevin Baird (bass, vocals), Sam Halliday (guitar, vocals) and Benjamin Thompson (drums).
Bollywood night: End of Lockdown Party
Lola’s Glasgow, 190 Bath St, G2 4HG / Friday, 27 August 2021 / From 10:30pm - 3am (Minimum Age 18+) / Tickets available from £8 on Skiddle
Why should you go: Scotland’s favourite Bollywood Night is back after the long await of 18 months. Introducing Guest DJs and VIP Dhol players.
iDKHOW Live in Glasgow
SWG3, 100 Eastvale Place, G3 8QG / Friday, 27 August 2021 / From 7:00pm / Tickets available on Ticket web
Why should you go: This is a huge Glasgow show, so one for the fans of I Don’t Know How But They Found Me.
Rotunda Comedy Club
28 Tunnel St, G3 8HL / Friday, 27 August 2021 / From 8:00pm - 10:45pm (Minimum Age 18+) / Tickets available on Skiddle
Why should you go: Four of the best UK comedians including award winners and TV acts. New line-ups every week.
Chocolate Tasting - Taste of Scotland
Alexandra Park, G31 / Friday, 27 August 2021 / From 5:30pm - 6:30pm / Tickets available at Eventbrite for £5
Why should you go: You will learn about how chocolate is made. Your host will guide you through experiencing these nuances during this live tasting session. All chocolate samples are dairy-free and vegan.