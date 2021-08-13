Glasgow Mela to return to Kelvingrove Bandstand in September

The Glasgow Mela will be held at the Kelvingrove Bandstand in September, Glasgow Life has confirmed.

The popular Glasgow Mela returns.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 5, and will be free to enter. Tickets will be required for what will be the first post-pandemic event staged at the bandstand.

Following the live event, a virtual Mela which captures the atmosphere of the day pus some exclusive performances will be available online.

Loved event: Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The Glasgow Mela is one of the city’s most loved events so it seems fitting that it will be the first one back at Kelvingrove Bandstand after the pandemic lockdowns. Moving the Mela from its traditional early summer dates has given us the opportunity to build an exciting programme that celebrates Glasgow’s many communities and our status as a UNESCO City of Music. As well as the live event, you can also enjoy the atmosphere of the Glasgow Mela alongside exclusive content online afterwards.”

History: Glasgow’s first Mela was in 1990 as part of the European City of Culture and was an indoor celebration at the then newly opened Tramway. Since then the event has grown to become a huge outdoor celebration which attracted tens of thousands of people in Kelvingrove Park in 2019. Last year the Glasgow Mela was an online event.