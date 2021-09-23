Wheesht speakeasy to make a return for Glasgow Cocktail Week

What’s happening: Some of the original team behind west end speakeasy, Wheesht, are hosting a pop-up for Glasgow Cocktail Week.
Wheesht, which was located below the Bloc pop up on 10 Claremont Street (formally Nonya), shut down in March 2020, with the guys behind it - Jamie Moran and Dave Salvadord Ali - going on to work at The Absent Ear speakeasy.
Where is the Wheesht pop-up? It’ll be within the Finnieston bar on Argyle Street.
When? The pop-up is taking place on Tuesday 28 September with fur sittings - 4pm, 6pm, 8pm and 10pm with tables for two or four.
How much? The ticket price is £35 and includes a welcome drink and three Wheesht style cocktails, which are designed around individual preferences and tastes. Bookings are being taken now over email.