Tom Walker to play free Paisley gig this afternoon - here's everything you need to know
Following on from his hugely successful ‘Tom’s Towns’ pop-up performances, Tom Walker will perform his next free concert in Paisley, Scotland on Wednesday, August 21 at County Square, directly next to Paisley Gilmour St Station. The day will kick off at 4.00pm with support coming from local artists Erin Hephzibah & Sam Baid, with Tom’s performance to follow from 5.00pm. Fans will then be able to get involved with a special meet and greet with Tom after the show. The appearance in Paisley is part of Tom Walker’s viral social media series ‘Tom’s Towns’ which has seen him visit Tamworth (with the viral sensation Spudman), as well as Barnsley, Huddersfield and Wrexham & Colchester, to deliver free, live performances in the streets. There will also be a special ‘Tom-Bola’, offering a host of special prizes and experiences, showcasing the very best of Paisley’s fantastic, hard-working local businesses. These include:
● Two Towns Down Brewery – 47 Back Sneddon St - Brewery tour and tasting for 10 people
● Elixir Lounge - Upper Floor, 12 New St - £50 voucher for beauty treatments
● PACE Youth Theatre – The Spires at School Wynd – Family ticket for this year’s PACE Panto
● Wildflower Florist - 9 Gauze St – bouquet of flowers
● Taste Buds Paisley - 22b Lawn St – Afternoon Tea for Two
● Shuttle Paisley - 7 Shuttle St - £40 meal voucher
● 2 tickets to see The Script & Tom on a date of your choice
Tom’s new album I Am arrives on September 20th. Where previously, Tom became known for powerful accounts of other people’s stories, including a friend’s battle with drugs (‘Leave A Light On’), and articulating his own relatable feelings for his now wife (‘Just You & I’); on his new album he now finds himself writing about his own personal struggles and anxieties, creative challenges, sadness and moments of despair. It is a sometimes visceral account of who Tom Walker is in 2024, hence the title: I Am. As well as delivering his joyous pop up events, Tom will also take on more UK festival dates this summer before heading out to Europe & the US for headline tours, then returning to the UK & Europe for an arena tour with The Script across November & December.
