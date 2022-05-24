Calvin Harris is engaged to Vick Hope

News has surfaced that Calvin Harris, 38, is engaged to presenter Vick Hope, 32, following a whirlwind romance.

The couple made their first official public appearance together at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday (23 May).

After recent social media speculation of the two posting images at the same places fans were quick to notice they were together.

So, who is Vick Hope and how did Calvin Harris propose?

Here’s everything we know so far about the happy couple.

Who is Vick Hope?

Vick Hope was born in Newcastle and eventually moved and earned a place at Cambridge University where she studied languages.

Following on from her degree Hope kick started her career with a move to Buenos Aires, where she covered arts and current affairs for a national newspaper and presented shows for MTV.

Hope is a multi-award winning TV & radio presenter best known for her work on Capital Breakfast working alongside the likes of Roman Kemp and Jordan North. As well as this she has worked for The BAFTAs, The X Factor ​(ITV)​, Crufts (Channel 4)​, Carnage ​(Sky One),​ Art50 ​(Sky Arts), ​Shipwrecked ​(E4)​ and reporting for ITN.

Her work in mainstream British TV and radio has seen her receive the ​Future Shapers​ ‘Broadcast Powerhouse Award’ by Marie Claire.

Additionally her volunteer work with refugee charities Akwaaba and Help Refugees saw her named one of Nike’s ‘Women Who Changed The Game’.

The presenter took on a new challenge in 2018 when she strutted onto the dancefloor as a contestant for Strictly Come Dancing’s sixteenth series.

Unfortunately, Hope was eliminated in week four of the competition losing out in the dance off to controversial couple Seann Walsh and Katya Jones.

The presenter currently hosts a podcast called The Beauty Of It All which explores issues in the health and beauty industry such as body dysmorphia.

How did they get engaged?

The pair have reportedly been dating for months and are said to be very happy. The pair were spotted posting on their social media at the same places in Ibiza earlier this week.

It is reported that Calvin Harris proposed under a tree at his farm in Ibiza, Terra Masia.

When are they getting married?

It is reported that the couple only recently got engaged, and they have yet to publicly announce it so details of their wedding are currently under wraps.

However, according to a source who spoke with The Sun: "Vick has been telling people they are going to be getting married in Ibiza. It’s a really special place for them both now and where they want to spend their lives together.”

Who is Calvin Harris?

Calvin Harris is a Scottish DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter who has dominated the charts for almost twenty years since being discovered via Myspace in 2006.

Harris released his debut album I Created Disco in June 2007, in which he wrote, produced, and performed all 14 of the tracks.

The album reached number eight in the UK Albums Chart and since then the DJ has become one of the biggest hit makers in the music industry.

Some of the DJ’s most famous hits include ‘One Kiss’ featuring Dua Lipa, and ‘This is what you came for’ featuring Rhianna, and written by Taylor Swift.

One of the most celebrated Scottish artists of all time, Harris has had 27 top 10 singles in the UK charts throughout his career.