What’s On Guide: Dance events, queer cinema, and cowboy-themed bars

Reeling in from the busy summer months it may seem as if days are slowing down and less is going on throughout Glasgow, but fear not, here is a list of events coming up this week that you can get involved in:

Casa BACARDÍ

Casa BACARDÍ will debut its UK-wide festival tour inside Glasgow’s SWG3 on Thursday 28 September, infusing rum-based cocktails with dance music including sets by Sainté, p-rallel, CVSS, KEYRAH and the city’s own K4CIE.

The event is part of the brand’s DO WHAT MOVES YOU ethos encouraging people to embrace community and freedom of self-expression through music and dance, designed to pay homage to Bacardi’s Caribbean origins.

“We’re delighted to kickstart the series in Glasgow. This city is renowned for its deep appreciation of music and its welcoming people with a passion for celebration, making it the perfect place to launch our Casa BACARDÍ on Tour series,” said Federica Iaconetti, BACARDÍ Rum UK Senior Brand Manager.

“We have had an amazing turnout at UK festivals over the last two years, but we want to keep the BACARDÍ party alive beyond the summer. Music runs deep through BACARDÍ’s DNA, so continuing our commitment to supporting emerging UK artists outside of the festival circuit by taking our dancefloor on the road felt like a no-brainer.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

Bacardi Ocho

Scottish Queer International Film Festival

The annual LGBTQ+ film festival is returning for 2023 and is set to be held at Sauchiehall Street’s Centre for Contemporary Arts from 26-30 September. This year’s event will combine Queers classics and new releases, with a strong focus on new filmmaking talent.

A full programme can be accessed here.

Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo

The popular Trongate bar Maggie May’s has undergone a complete transformation and is set to open for its official launch as a cowboy-themed venue, Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo, on Friday 29 September. There will be live music and line dancing, burgers and buffalo wings, and customers can even try out the new Buckin Bronco.