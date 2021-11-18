What’s on in Glasgow this weekend: Christmas market, Headie One and more

Whether you’re in the mood to get in the festive spirit, listen to some award-winning rap or learn all about Barmy Britian, there’s a lot to do in Glasgow this weekend.

Here are our five top picks for events in Glasgow between Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 21.

Headie One

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British rapper will be performing at the 02 Academy Glasgow on Saturday. His debut solo album, Edna, reached number one in the UK and critical praise.

How much are tickets: The remaining tickets are on sale for £25.

How do I buy tickets: Visit Ticketmaster for more information.

Mary & Ada Set the World to Rights

The latest show at Oran Mor’s popular A Play, a Pie and a Pint series runs until Saturday. Mary Somerville and Ada Lovelace meet in this invigorating new play.

How much are tickets: Tickets are £15 each.

How do I buy tickets: You can find out more on the Oran Mor website.

St Enoch Christmas Market

The St Enoch Christmas Market will be the only one in Glasgow this festive season. It launches on Sunday, with stalls selling all the usual Christmas products, food and drink, and ends on December 23.

How much are tickets: The market is free to enter.

Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain

The live stage show - featuring actors as well as 3D effects - features a cast of characters from Britain’s history - from horrible Henry VIII and gunpowder Guy, to battling Boudicca and dastardly Dick Turpin. The show is running at the King’s Theatre until Saturday.

How much are tickets: Tickets are available from £13.

How do I buy tickets: For more information on the show, visit the ATG Tickets website.

Fatboy Slim

The legendary DJ is performing at the OVO Hydro on Friday night. The We’ve Come A Long Way Together Tour will see the arena turned into a nightclub experience.

How much are tickets: Tickets start at £32.