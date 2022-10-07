Here are the latest odds of Glasgow’s chances of hosting Eurovision Song Contest 2023 ahead of the announcement on Friday.

It is only a matter of hours until the host of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is revealed as Glasgow and Liverpool go head to head as finalists.

Traditionally, the winner of the contest the previous year hosts the event. However, 2022 winners Ukraine confirmed they would be unable to host the contest due to their ongoing war with Russia.

Since then, a number of cities in the United Kingdom have been confirmed to be in contention, including Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, and Sheffield.

Most Popular

Only Glasgow and Liverpool remain in the race , with the Scottish city favoured to host the prestigious singing competition.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow was used for the filming of a Netlix movie featuring Eurovision, even though the story was actually set in Edinburgh.

Now, the wait is nearly over, as the decision on the host will be revealed on The One Show on Friday, October 7 at 7pm.

Advertisement

The BBC show is expected to welcome host Graham Norton to announce the city on tonight’s episode.

But what are Glasgow’s chances of hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023? Here is everything you need to know.

Could Glasgow beat Liverpool to host Eurovision 2023?

The odds of Glasgow holding the event are 1/2, with a probability of 66.7%. Meanwhile, the odds of Liverpool hosting are 13/8, with a probability of 38.1%.

Advertisement

Who will win Eurovision 2023?

OLBG also revealed that Ukraine are currently the favourites to win next year’s contest, with a probability of 33.1%, with the UK trailing behind with 14.3%.

Italy is currently in third place, with the probability of winning 12.5%.

Entertainment Betting Expert at OLBG Steve Madgwick said: “Ukraine are the clear 2/1 favourites to win the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with the country going for back-to-back wins next year.”

Sam Ryder finished second in this year’s Eurovision.

Where could Eurovision be held in Glasgow?

Advertisement

Glasgow has a number of venues that could fit the bill of requirements to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Here’s a full breakdown including even venues capacity.

The obvious location would be the OVO Hydro Arena which hosts multiple musical acts throughout the year. The venue has a capacity of 14,300.

Most recently Sam Fender broke the record, previously held by Lewis Capaldi, for the biggest indoor event held in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro.

There are many other venues throughout the city suitable for Eurovision such as Hampden Park which is also a popular music venue and has a capacity of 51,866.

Bellahouston Park is also a popular venue that could also host the contest and can hold up to 35,000 people.

What are the requirements for a Eurovision Song Contest venue?

Advertisement

According to the Eurovision website : “A Host City of the Eurovision Song Contest must meet certain criteria.

“The venue should accommodate around 10,000 spectators and the city should be within easy reach of an international airport. The location must also have ample hotel accommodation.”