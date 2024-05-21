TRNSMT to takeover Barras for one day this summer for second-hand vintage market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five lucky winners will find two free VIP tickets stashed amongst second-hand clothing rails at the Barras market at the start of June when TRNSMT takes over

TRNSMT and the Barras Market are joining forces on Saturday June 1 to give fans a taste of what’s to come on Glasgow Green this July as the festival takes over the well-loved market with live music from River Stage and Boogie Bar acts, a sustainable fashion pop-up, delicious food, and the chance to win festival tickets.

For one day only, visitors to the Barras can shop sustainable fashion rails, second-hand influencer edits and bring pre-loved clothing for customisation to create the perfect festival outfit for summer. Giving fans a taste of what’s to come this summer, there will be live sets from Scotland’s very own River Stage artists Ben Walker, Kerr Mercer and ili as well as a DJ set from Boogie Bar star Inez.

Two circular fashion brands will also be joining the Barras festival line-up. Pre-loved charity, R:evolve will bring rails filled with festival clothing with sales supporting their work in reducing the consumption of fast fashion and textile waste. To inspire less fast fashion, ACS will be bringing pre-loved festival fashion rails as well as the unique opportunity to customise t-shirts with screenprinting.

Glasgow fashion creator and stylist, Shauna McGregor will also be bringing some of her pre-loved festival clothing and will be on hand to style outfits and inspire shoppers on the day.

Hidden among the rails will be golden labels, giving five lucky winners two free VIP tickets to this summer’s Glasgow Green extravaganza.

The fashion pop-up aims to encourage festival goers to shop more sustainably when choosing their festival looks this year. Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT encourages fans to join them and artists just to ‘Play Our Part’ and has a number of sustainability initiatives - the festival exceeded major goals by reducing energy emissions by over 90% through investing in sustainable biodiesel, and recycling 66% of waste with nothing going to landfill.

Kevin Mackay, Sustainability Lead at DF Concerts, said: “As the festival approaches, we know that fans will be starting to plan their day - and their festival outfit might be at the top of their list. The legendary Barras Market sits on the edge of Glasgow Green and has totally transformed sustainable shopping for the city - so it was only right that we took over the market for one day to give festival-goers the chance to shop sustainably while enjoying a taste of the weekend that awaits us in July.