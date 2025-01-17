Best of Glasgow: Why we think Govan will be the best place to live in Glasgow in 2025

Govan is one of the most underappreciated areas in Glasgow - take a look at 8 of the reasons why we think south west Glasgow is going to pop off in 2025.

As the new Govan-Partick bridge opened last year (September), a lot more attention has been put on to the area. As people look at the community in a new way, we put together this list - sharing why Glaswegians should cross the Clyde and get to know Govan.

Like a lot of Glasgow, Govan is a multi-cultural space, you can enjoy food and drink from experts in all kinds of world cuisine, as well as local festivals that bring all corners of the community together throughout the year.

Now with the introduction of new mid-market rents bringing more new blood to Govan than ever, we can think of no better time to get involved in Govan life than this year.

In terms of experiencing the city, you can’t find more authentic Glaswegian boozers than in the South West of Glasgow.

There’s plenty of history to explore, given Govan’s heritage as an independent burgh and its massive contributions to industrial Glasgow, plus a great Scotch pie from Watson’s Bakery.

1 . History The area is home to the exquisite Govan Old Parish Church (866 Govan Rd). Free to the public, the site has been home to a church since the 6th century and houses the famous Govan Stones. Carved from as early as the 9th century, these monuments and their symbols represent some of the best surviving evidence of the powerful and expansive early medieval Kingdom of Strathclyde. | Govan Stones

2 . Heritage Fairfield Heritage Museum is devoted to the area's extensive shipbuilding history and is a fascinating insight into the city's past - Govan led the way in putting Glasgow on the map as Britain's seat of industry. If you're into your social history, there's no better museum to visit. | Fairfield Museum

3 . Connectivity The new Govan-Partick Bridge opened back in September connecting the historic communities of Partick and Govan. Whether you're coming or going, make sure to take a walk along Glasgow's newest bridge - sure to make living in both areas even better. | Glasgow City Council

4 . Great pubs Brechin's Bar is one of the nicest pubs in Govan - though the area is full of great traditional pubs where a pint won't cost a fortune unlike other spots in the city. Make sure to stop by on your next trip. | Contributed