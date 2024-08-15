Celebrities in Glasgow: 12 of the wildest nights out had by famous stars in Glasgow

It’s well known across the world that Glasgow is one of the wildest nights out you can have in Scotland, perhaps even the UK, so its no surprise that when international celebrities come to the city, they want to head out after their shows.

Stories and rumours over the years cite some of the biggest celebrities popping up in some of the most random pubs across Glasgow. From Christopher Walken at The Horse Shoe to Brad Pitt at The Tunnel - there’s been some truly mad nights out in Glasgow held by the A-listers.

We wanted to focus on the verified stories - the real mad stories that seem untrue, but have been verified by people who were there - with some photo evidence to boot.

Take a look below as we explore 12 of the wildest nights out held by celebrities in Glasgow.

1 . Samuel L. Jackson @ SWG3 SWG3 in Glasgow had special guest visitor for Bongo’s Bingo back in April this year (Sat April 1st), with Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson watching the show. Picture: Bongo’s Bingo / Ste Taylor Photo: Bongo’s Bingo / Ste Taylor

2 . Charlie Sheen @ Archaos / Easterhouse While filming Obit (pictured filming here on St Vincent Place) back in the mid 90s, Charlie Sheen had quite the wild night in town. He spent time with Paul Gacoigne in Archaos before heading out to Easterhouse to buy drugs. | Obit

3 . Ferenc Puskas in Drumchapel Real Madrid's own Ferenc Puskas attended a house party in Drumchapel led by Jim Baxter following a match at Ibrox in 1963. | Contributed Photo: STRINGER

4 . Post Malone Post Malone contributed to a fan buying his first home at an afterparty in Wunderbar following Malones Hydro gig back in May of this year. | Contributed