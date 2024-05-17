Now that the summer is well and truly getting started in Scotland - things can get properly busy and rowdy in Glasgow - if you’re wanting to get away from it all for a big night out, we’ve put together this list of the best small-town nightclubs of Greater Glasgow.

It can’t really be disputed that Glasgow has the best nightlife in Scotland - there’s no doubt about that - with hundreds of pubs (many of which in the city centre have a late-night license) and dozens of nightclubs spread in every corner of the city.

The thing is about clubbing in Glasgow: it can get a bit crowded on the weekend. Whether the clubs of Glasgow are full of students, the older crowd, or otherwise, it can get frustrating trying to find your pals through the labyrinth of ravers in Glasgow’s mega-nightclubs.

That’s why today we wanted to give some credit to the less busy, but nonetheless incredible, nightclubs of Greater Glasgow - whether they be tiny one-room affairs in rural Western Scotland or larger more modern clubs in bigger towns like Paisley or East Kilbride.

If you don’t fancy clubbing out in Greater Glasgow - check out this list put together by our readers, expressing their all-time favourite nightclubs in Glasgow.

Here’s the top 10 best small-town nightclubs of Greater Glasgow!

1 . Coatbridge: Eden In our humble opinion, Eden is the best nightclub in Coatbridge (of which there are three) and Greater Glasgow. With a lush interior and great live local DJs, it’s well worth hitting the town in Coatbridge - it's cheaper, and just as much fun, as a night in Glasgow. Not to mention it'll be a pretty cheap taxi / train / bus home!

2 . Paisley: Club 69 Club 69 brings in some of the best guest DJs, as well as some incredible resident artists. It’s well worth the short trip out to Paisley for the avid electronic music enthusiast.

3 . East Kilbride: Downtown You’ve got a few options when it comes to clubbing in East Kilbride - but Downtown is our favourite. For the older clubbers, this is well worth a visit if you don’t want to feel like the eldest punter in the room.