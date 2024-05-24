Entire cast of Two Doors Down reunite for meal at Glasgow restaurant ahead of show
Stars of hit Glasgow sitcom Two Doors Down reunited for a meal at a Glasgow City Centre restaurant ahead of a show at the Tron Theatre.
Graeme Stevely, better known by many as Grado, plays Alan in Two Doors Down, and shared a photo to his Instagram story on Thursday (May 23) with the rest of the cast of Two Doors Down with the caption: “Pre-match meal with the troops before the BBC comedy festival at @thetrontheatre.”
The actors were enjoying a meal in a city centre restaurant ahead of a show at the Tron Theatre on Thursday night for the BBC Comedy Festival, hosted by journalist Paul English. The cast were interviewed, answered questions from the audience and did a live-reading of two episodes of Two Door Down.
Pictured at the restaurant was Kieran Hodgson (Gordon), Jonathan Watson (Colin), Doon Mackinchan (Cathy), Elaine C Smith (Christine), Alex Norton (Eric), Jamie Quinn (Ian), Joy McAvoy (Michelle), and Arabella Weir (Beth).
Starting as a single film on Hogmanay 2013, Two Doors Down went on to become one of the BBC’s most successful sitcoms of recent years, growing audiences across six series on BBC Two before moving to BBC One for a Christmas Special in 2022 and then series 7 the following year.
