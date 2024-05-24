Entire cast of Two Doors Down reunite for meal at Glasgow restaurant ahead of show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Doors Down actors enjoyed a meal ahead of a show at the Tron

Stars of hit Glasgow sitcom Two Doors Down reunited for a meal at a Glasgow City Centre restaurant ahead of a show at the Tron Theatre.

Graeme Stevely, better known by many as Grado, plays Alan in Two Doors Down, and shared a photo to his Instagram story on Thursday (May 23) with the rest of the cast of Two Doors Down with the caption: “Pre-match meal with the troops before the BBC comedy festival at @thetrontheatre.”

The actors were enjoying a meal in a city centre restaurant ahead of a show at the Tron Theatre on Thursday night for the BBC Comedy Festival, hosted by journalist Paul English. The cast were interviewed, answered questions from the audience and did a live-reading of two episodes of Two Door Down.

Pictured at the restaurant was Kieran Hodgson (Gordon), Jonathan Watson (Colin), Doon Mackinchan (Cathy), Elaine C Smith (Christine), Alex Norton (Eric), Jamie Quinn (Ian), Joy McAvoy (Michelle), and Arabella Weir (Beth).