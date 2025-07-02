Glasgow - it's a wonderful place, it's our home, and frankly it might be the very best city in the world - part of the package that makes the city so great is our incredible food and drink scene, but let's be honest - it's getting more expensive out there.

If you enjoy going out in Glasgow as much as we do, then you're probably skint this time of year. We've still not fully financially recovered from Christmas, bless our souls. That's why today we put together this list of the very best value deals in the city for our faithful audience.

We're always looking for the cheapest spot in the city to grab drinks and / or some scran - whether that be breakfast, lunch, dinner, or just a wee snack.

Regardless of what you're looking for, you can find it below in our list of the cheapest food and drink deals if you're facing Glasgow on a budget in 2025.

1 . Kong - 23 Royal Exchange Square Kong offer a range of their boujee cocktails midweek from £7.50 a pop. Expect all the different colours of the Martini rainbow - they also have a new roof garden complete with a pretty tasty food menu. Well worth a pit-stop with colleagues after work one day. | Contributed

2 . Chateau-X - 10 Claremont Street Every Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, Chateau-X invite Glaswegians to try their impeccable Flat Iron Steak & Pommes Frites slathered in peppercorn sauce (better known as Steak Frites) for only £15pp. | Chateau-X

3 . Walkabout - 128 Renfield Street Every Glaswegian should where to find the cheapest pint of Glasgow’s signature lager - look no further than Walkabout, handily enough it’s a walkable distance from all the city centre train stations. You used to be able to grab a pint for £2, but like everything else in the cost of living crisis, it’s been upped - now it’ll cost you £2.50. You can find Walkabout underneath the Cineworld on Renfield Street - you can’t miss it, it’s the tallest cinema in Europe. | Google Maps

4 . Ho Wong - 56 Waterloo Street Ho Wong offer a fantastic business lunch deal at their restaurant on Waterloo Street with 2-courses being priced at £19.50. | Supplied