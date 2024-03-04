Free things to do in Glasgow can be hard to come by - that's why today we've put together this list of the 8 best things to do for free in Glasgow this month (March 2024) whether you're by yourself, with friends, or with family.

The great thing about Glasgow is that there's so much going on all the time - the bad thing is, that if you love going out as much as we do, you'll be hard-pressed to find the cash for these events. That being said, another great thing about Glasgow is that we're a community driven city, there's always somewhere to go, even if you're skint.

Many of us will still be financially recovering from Christmas, that's why it's important to pinch the pennies this month so we can all go out and have a proper rancorous summer, save up for that new kitchenette, or even just buy yourself something nice down the line.

We publish one of these guides every month, but if none of these events are quite your bag or if you want even more things to do for free, we've published an article taking you through 14 things you can do for free in Glasgow all-year round, check it out here.

From funded workshops to community groups and even exhibitions at museums and galleries - let us be your guide to Glasgow this month as we walk you through 8 of the best events you can attend in the city for free this month.

1 . Catch a film at Glasgow Film Festival The widely popular morning screenings are once again absolutely free at Glasgow Film Festival which gives audiences a chance to watch undisputed classics.

2 . Enjoy yourself at Govan Music Festival There will be plenty of great music on offer at the Govan Music Festival with some shows being absolutely free! The festival will run between 13 and 16 March at various locations.

3 . Discover Glasgow's suffragette history Discover the inspiring stories of Glasgow’s suffragettes and suffragists for International Women’s Day on 6 March with places being free on the Twilight Tour.

4 . Have a laugh at Glasgow International Comedy Festival Look out for some free shows at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival which returns to the city between 13 and 31 March. Photo: John Devlin