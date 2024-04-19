Glasgow's best cups of tea 2024: The 8 best spots to enjoy a mug of tea in Glasgow

As National Tea Day is nearly upon us - we wanted to look at the 8 best cups of tea you can find in Glasgow today.

Britain is a nation full of devoted life-long tea drinkers, and Glasgow is no stranger to this phenomenon. We love a cup of tea at all times here in the city - whether it be in-between the soaps, after a long day of work, or on a lazy Sunday afternoon - we all love a cup of the stuff.

According to Google search data, the 3 most popular cups of tea in Glasgow are: Yorkshire Tea - 140 monthly searches, Pukka Tea - 110 monthly searches, and PG Tips - 70 monthly searches.

If you’re keen on getting some free Tea this weekend, the Buchanan Galleries is offering 100 free packs of Chelsea Breakfast traditional tea bags from Whittard and Chelsea alongside some packs of raspberry and white chocolate chip buscuits. To claim all you need to is make a purchase at the Buchanan Galleries Whittard of Chelsea on Sunday, April 21.

Take a look below as we tour around Glasgow looking at the very best cups of tea you can find in the city in 2024 so you can celebrate National Tea Day on Sunday, April 21, the right way.

1 . Coronation Restaurant A classic in Glasgow run by the same family from 1939 - as well as frying up some traditional chippie scran Guido's Coronation Restaurant do a mean cup of tea

2 . Roastit Bubbly Jocks Roastit Bubbly Jocks on Dumbarton Road do a great pot of tea alongside some truly remarkable food.

3 . Kelvingrove Cafe Kelvingrove Cafe in Finnieston offers cocktails, food, and a more relaxed vibe for the more sophisticated crowd. They also do a cracking cup of tea, which is great if you don't fancy an afternoon cocktail.

4 . Kember and Jones Kember and Jones on Byres Road are known for their out-of-this world coffee, but you can grab a mug of tea which is just as masterfully crafted as their roasts.