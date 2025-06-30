Glasgow is Scotland's capital for curries - there's no doubt about that - but the question remains, what is the best curry in Glasgow and who cooks it?

We aim to answer that question today by definitively ranking the 8 very best curries that we've had the pleasure of eating in Glasgow.

Whether it's a creamy sweet Butter Chicken or a set-your-mouth-on-fire Jalfrezi, whether it's served with rice, naan, or roti - there is such a massive spectrum of curries in Glasgow that it might seem impossible to rank them all definitively - but we're going to try it anyway.

In all seriousness, when it comes to food, there is no way to rank it definitively - everything is so subjective based on your own personal palate, not to mention the quality of a dish at any specific kitchen can vary wildly depending on a massive range of factors at any given time. This list serves to tell you the very best curries that we've eaten in Glasgow, and that we think you should try.

Whether you're a curry expert or looking to get into a good couple of curries, these are the 8 best curries from Indian restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . Butter Chicken, Mother India - 28 Westminster Terrace If you're among some spice-fans ordering a butter chicken at an Indian restaurant might illicit some eye rolls. They should prepare to have some egg on their face once this plate arrives at the table though. Mother India serves an authentic Butter Chicken so good you'll never want to try another curry again. | Contributed

2 . Chicken Tikka Masala, Shish Mahal - 60-68 Park Road If your favourite curry is a Chicken Tikka Masala, or if you're as much of a food-geek as us, then you need to visit Shish Mahal - where they invented the dish right here in Glasgow. It was made by previous owner back in the 1970s, Ali Ahmed Aslam, who sadly passed away in 2022. It was made to appeal to the British palate who were not yet accustomed to spicy Indian food. | Shish Mahal

3 . Halibut Allepy, Swadish by Ajay Kumar - 33 Ingram Street Halibut Allepy with a blend of shallot pearls, clams, shrimps, green mango, curry leaves, and tapioca cracker. You'll never try anything else like it. | Swadish

4 . Shahi Paneer, Ranjit's Kitchen - 607 Pollokshaws Road A great spot for vegetarians, you can grab some properly authentic Panjabi cuisine here. If you've never tried paneer before, get involved ASAP, it's like halloumi but less rubbery and more rich. Incredible stuff. | Ranjit's Kitchen