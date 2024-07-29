Glasgow's Best Karaoke Bars: The 8 best pubs and Karaoke venues in Glasgow

We love a sing-song here in Glasgow, many a pub night will break down into singing at some point on the average Glaswegian night out, that’s why we’ve put together this list of the best venues in town for Karaoke.

Karaoke has been mega-popular here in Glasgow since it was brought to Britain from Japan in the 80s, and many pubs, bars, and even fully kitted out karaoke venues have jumped on board to serve the amateur music stars of the city.

From purpose-built venues to old-school Glasgow pubs up for a sing-a-long - these are the 8 best karaoke venues in Glasgow.

1 . Supercube - 104 Bath Street A state of the art Karaoke venue in the city centre, you can book out private purpose-built karaoke rooms of all sizes. | Supercube

2 . Hummingbird - 186 Bath Street Also in the city centre, you can hire out private karaoke rooms. Multiple rooms come private karaoke pods all fully kitted out with all the equipment you need alongside a massive song list of all your favourite hits and classics. | Hummingbird

3 . Saint Judes - 190 Bath St Saint Judes have a number of rooms dedicated to Karaoke avaliable for folks to book out ranging from 4 - 20 guests. | Saint Judes

4 . Cosmopol - 165 Hope St Ever-popular city centre Karaoke bar, Cosmopol is open seven days a week to the public, you can also book it out too! | Contributed