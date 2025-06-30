Best of Glasgow: 14 reasons why Glasgow is the best city for food and drink in Scotland

Glasgow is the best city for food and drink in Scotland - here’s 14 reasons why

Glasgow is the best city in Scotland - so it only makes sense that we have the best hospitality too.

We’re really spoiled here for food and drink in Glasgow. We’ve got access to all different kinds of authentic cuisine from all corners of the globe based around the finest Scottish produce.

Whether it be fine-dining or a casual lunch, you won’t find anywhere better in Scotland for a good night out or a delicious meal.

Of course, we wouldn’t make such an assertion without the evidence to back it up. Take a look below at 14 reasons why Glasgow is the best city for food and drink in Scotland.

The Butchershop Bar & Grill do some of the best steak you can find in Scotland. Take a look at this 2kg tomahawk with all the Sunday roast trimmings.

1. The best steak in Scotland

Glasgow has so many respected café institutions running in the same families for generations. Check out University Cafe, Coia's, Eusebi's, Brooklyn Cafe or Nan's Dairies for just a few examples.

2. Old school cafes

Everyone knows Glasgow's the coolest city in Scotland, so it only makes sense we've got the coolest venues. Take The Absent Ear in the Merchant City, a hidden speakeasy cocktail bar accessed by pushing down on Van Gogh's ear on a portrait. Very cool, very classy.

3. The coolest cocktail bars

Mother India, Ashoka, Shish Mahal. Three of the very best Indian restaurants in Scotland, right here in Glasgow with a reputation for good food and hospitality that extends beyond the confines of the city.

4. The best curries

