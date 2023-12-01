Best Turkeys in Glasgow 2023: The 8 best butcher shops for a Turkey in Glasgow this Christmas
The countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun and many Glaswegian families will already be starting their preparations for the big day.
The Christmas Markets are aflush with revellers young & old while the first door of the advent calendar lays ajar across Glasgow - but those tasked with cooking the fabled Christmas dinner will now be stressing - thinking desperately the best places are to get a turkey for that all-important festive feast.
Not only are butchers across Glasgow offering Turkeys big and small, boneless and roasting joints - many are also offering 'Christmas Hampers' which come complete with all the fixings - pigs in blankets, chipolatas, gravy, and much more.
We wanted to make Christmas that wee bit less stressful for the cooks of the family - these are the eight best butcher shops in Glasgow offering turkeys this Christmas.