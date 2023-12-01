These are some of the very best butchers in Glasgow for a Christmas turkey in 2023

The countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun and many Glaswegian families will already be starting their preparations for the big day.

The Christmas Markets are aflush with revellers young & old while the first door of the advent calendar lays ajar across Glasgow - but those tasked with cooking the fabled Christmas dinner will now be stressing - thinking desperately the best places are to get a turkey for that all-important festive feast.

Not only are butchers across Glasgow offering Turkeys big and small, boneless and roasting joints - many are also offering 'Christmas Hampers' which come complete with all the fixings - pigs in blankets, chipolatas, gravy, and much more.

Already thinking of dinner for New Years? Look no further than our article: Six of the best butchers in Glasgow for a steak pie.

We wanted to make Christmas that wee bit less stressful for the cooks of the family - these are the eight best butcher shops in Glasgow offering turkeys this Christmas.

1 . David Cox Butcher You can grab a Turkey from David Cox Butcher over in Bridgeton - or get it delivered straight to your door! A 9-10lb Turkey serves up to 10 and costs £34. A 11-12lb Turkey costs £42 and can feed up to 16 people.

2 . S. Collins & Son S. Collins & Son over in Chryston is without a doubt one of the best butchers in Glasgow - and their Christmas offering this year is off the charts. You can order different kind of Turkeys (free range, boneless, and other wise) alongside hampers to complete your Christmas dinner - you can even order pheasant! Prices for turkeys range from £55 all the way up to £200 with the weights all somewhere between 2-10kg.

3 . Donald Butchers Over on Hyndland Road (and also Uddingston) Donald Butcher & Poulterer are offering a massive range of Turkeys from 4kg to 10kg+

4 . G.H. Davidson On Paisley Road and Dumbarton Road you can get a Turkey Breast Joint from 500g up to 3kg.