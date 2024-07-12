Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the story behind one of Scotland’s most famous pictures

Gourock Outdoor Pool is one of the main attractions to Gourock thanks to its open air heated saltwater pool with views over the Clyde Estuary - but how did it become one of Scotland’s most famous photos?

The lido has been a fixture of the community since it opened in 1909 - and attracted folks from all around when its water heating system was installed in 1969, it wouldn’t see international attention until nearly 100 years later in 2004. British photographer Martin Parr got wide acclaim for his eye in snapping the picture 20 years ago - with the image even being used to represent Scotland at Heathrow Airport in London and JFK Airport in New York.

It’s a picture of a single swimmer in the outdoor saltwater pool - a candid snap of a young local swimming in the outdoor pool, silhouetted by the of rolling green hills of the West Coast of Scotland across the Firth of Clyde, juxtaposed by the saturated blue water of the pool.

Despite being so distant, the swimmer appears to be almost under a microscope in the environment in the candid scene.

Gourock Outdoor Pool became the subject of one of the most famous Scottish photos of all time captured by Martin Parr. | Contributed

Speaking of Scotland, the Martin Parr said: “Firstly, it’s a very beautiful country, and second the people are great – very friendly, the social scene is very interesting.

“It’s different from where I live in Bristol, it’s rougher and more engaging and quite dramatic. That difference really appeals to me.”

Parr is renowned in the photography community for his work over decades, often focusing of anthropological type scenes - examining aspects of daily modern life in the social classes of Britain.

Gourock Outdoor Swimming Pool at peak hours

The photo toured around Scotland in an exhibition called ‘Think of Scotland’ back in 2014 - which showcased 30 years worth of photographing Scotland from the perspective of an English photographer, it was here the local swimmer pictured in the photo; Ian Galt, realised he had been captured on film, 10 years after the picture was taken.

Mr Galt, now a dentist, said he had swum exactly 32 lengths almost every day during the summer of 2004 when the pool is open while recovering from a 2-month stint in intensive care. It was the only place he was able to move unassisted by the use of crutches.

The dentist attributed the cool salt waters to playing a large part in his recovery, reminiscing on the therapeutic sounds of the silence, the seagulls and lapping of the waves.

The latest claim to fame for the photograph will see it don the cover of Blur’s new album; ‘The Ballad of Daren’ on July 21.

Provost of Inverclyde, Drew McKenzie, said: “It’s great that all the people, so many people, are now talking about Gourock Pool thanks to Blur. Of course, the beauty and allure of the pool comes as no great surprise to Inverclyde residents present and past as it is such an iconic attraction for the area.

“But the stir caused by Blur can only help springboard Gourock Pool and indeed Inverclyde as a whole to a much wider, global audience and that can only be a good thing because we want more people to discover the many wonderful things we have to offer.

“And our door is always open should Albarn, Coxon, James and Rowntree ever fancy a dip in the pool or indeed make a welcome return to perform in Inverclyde to promote their new album.”