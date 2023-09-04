Register
Scottish Pub & Bar Awards 2023: Nine Glasgow pubs, bars, and hospitality groups win titles at the prestigious awards show

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST

Nine winners across Glasgow hospitality have been honoured with titles at the Scottish Pub & Bar Awards 2023.

Earlier last month we detailed all the Glaswegian pubs and hospitality groups nominated at the awards - and now we are able to share all the winners from the event after they were announced last week!

Take a look below to see all the Glasgow winners from the Scottish Pub & Bar Awards 2023.

Michael Bergson, owner of Bucks Bar, won the Heart of Hospitality Award at the Scottish Pub and Bar Awards 2023

1. Buck's Bar

Michael Bergson, owner of Bucks Bar, won the Heart of Hospitality Award at the Scottish Pub and Bar Awards 2023 Photo: Submitted

Sports bar Sportsterz also netted an award at the Scottish Pub and Bar Awards 2023 - Pete Harvey was stunned to receive his Bar Personality of the Year award for his work at Sportsterz.

2. Sportsterz

Sports bar Sportsterz also netted an award at the Scottish Pub and Bar Awards 2023 - Pete Harvey was stunned to receive his Bar Personality of the Year award for his work at Sportsterz. Photo: Google Maps

Saint Luke’s on Bain Street won the HI-SPIRITS Best Live Music Venue

3. Saintt Lukes & The Winged Ox

Saint Luke’s on Bain Street won the HI-SPIRITS Best Live Music Venue Photo: Google

Over in Uddingston, technically in South Lanarkshire, but it’s so close how could we not mention them? The pub company behind Angels, Lisini, won the Flor de Cana Rum Sustainability award.

4. Lisini Pub Company

Over in Uddingston, technically in South Lanarkshire, but it’s so close how could we not mention them? The pub company behind Angels, Lisini, won the Flor de Cana Rum Sustainability award.

