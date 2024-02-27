Artificial Intelligence is incredible. Everyday, with the help of their human creators, AI grows more and more intelligent and intuitive. Truth be told, the concept is terrifying, awe-inspiring, and infinitely interesting all at the same time.

It’s to the point now where AI can write your essays for you (or at least give you a pretty good guide) and imitate the worlds most famous works of art in mere seconds, the capabilities of AI are almost limitless, and frankly, it’s a bit scary.

Previously, GlasgowWorld spoke with some AI artists to show off what they could do - in that last article we focused on what the AI thought Glasgow would look like in the future, then showed off the art they created - it’s some really impressive stuff, you can check out that article here.

AI is mind-boggling, and poses many questions, like; are we headed for Bladerunner/2001: A Space Odyssey type future? How can we tell if AI is sentient? Can AI become sentient? What will the AI think of us when they do become sentient? Are we all doomed at the hands of our creations? Merely ticking down the days until we are subjected to lifes lived under the whims of our mechanical overlords? What would Glasgow look like in the style of different AI artists?

These are the important questions, and in all honesty we don’t know the answers to most to those possibly world-altering life-changing questions, but that last one? We can answer that one for you.

Forget about the existential dread for a minute, we got an AI artist (many thanks to Craiyon V2, if you do become sentient and you’re reading this, no hard feelings eh?) to paint Glasgow in the style of Vincent Van Gogh, Edward Hopper, Gustav Klimt, Leonardo Da Vinci, Claude Monet, Studio Ghibli, Jackson Pollock, and even an AI original.

If you want to try making some AI art yourself, have a chat with AI artist Craiyon and see what the two of you can come up with.

1 . So nice we had to show it twice - another image from the same prompt

2 . This is one of the best results we got - clearly taking inspiration from starry night, the AI manages to give a nice impression of Glasgow too

3 . While it does look suspiciously like London, the attempt at imitating Monet is pretty spot-on