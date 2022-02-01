Iconic shipyard Harland & Wolff will be hosting its first Glasgow careers evening as part of its 2022 careers roadshow.

The evening aims to set a solid workforce foundation in preparation for its highly anticipated new contracts. It will also provide an opportunity to meet and speak with existing Harland & Wolff employees who can share their experiences of working with the iconic brand.

When are where will it be held?

The event will be taking place at the Normandy Hotel on February 10, from 4–8pm.

Prospective employees will be able to register to attend by visiting harland-wolff.com/careersevents.

What is Harland & Wolff?

Harland & Wolff is a multi-site fabrication company, operating in the maritime and offshore industry through five markets: commercial, cruise and ferry, defence, energy and renewables and six services: technical services, fabrication and construction, decommissioning, repair and maintenance, in-service support and conversion.

Its Belfast yard is one of Europe’s largest heavy engineering facilities, with deep water access, two of Europe’s largest drydocks, ample quayside and vast fabrication halls. As a result of the acquisition of Harland & Wolff (Appledore) in August 2020, the company has been able to capitalise on opportunities at both ends of the ship-repair and shipbuilding markets where there will be significant demand.

In February 2021, the company acquired the assets of two Scottish-based yards along the east and west coasts. Now known as Harland & Wolff (Methil) and Harland & Wolff (Arnish), these facilities will focus on fabrication work within the renewable, energy and defence sectors.