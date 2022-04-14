Family-run jeweller Laings has signed a 15-year lease to take over Rowan House, the landmark B-listed building on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street.

A planning application submitted to Glasgow City Council highlights Laings’ proposal to revitalise the 19th century retail and office development, with the independent jeweller set to make significant updates to the 34,468 sq ft outlet space.

Currently occupying the second and third floor office space, Laings is now set to transform the full stone-built five-storey building at 68/70 Buchanan Street.

Key elements of the expansion plan set to build on the workspaces for its growing team of craftspeople and enhance the overall retail experience.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: “Last year, we announced our multi-layer expansion plan to transform our showrooms and workshops across the UK, reimagining the customer experience while ensuring traditional jewellers’ crafts are kept alive for generations to come.

What Rowan House should look like after the makeover.

“The centrepiece of this investment plan is our new flagship showroom in Glasgow, where we’ll be bringing Laings to the forefront while creating unique, immersive experiences for our clients. With negotiations to secure Rowan House now complete, and a 15-year lease agreed, we’re excited to be able to announce our plans to deliver a new retail format that captures the imagination of our clients and further enhance the luxury shopping experience in Glasgow.”

Glasgow has been home to Laings since it was established in 1840 and the family business has continued to grow as an iconic brand at the heart of city’s vibrant retail scene.

With retail space spanning the ground and first floors, Laings is set to bring the brands from across its three showrooms within the Argyll Arcade under one roof, as well as showcasing its own offering of fine jewellery and diamonds, with its team of experts all expected to be transitioned to the new unit.

A general manager’s role has also been advertised to oversee the broad scope of operations at the new Glasgow location, with Laings noting it is looking for an individual, with experience in the luxury or jewellery sectors, to join the business on the next phase of its journey.

The basement, third and fourth floors will provide office space, with an enhanced hospitality area on the fifth floor, while the second floor will host a brand-new watch workshop.

Expanding the aspirational workspaces for watchmakers and goldsmiths, the glass fronted watch workshop will create skilled job opportunities, while inspiring the next generation of talent to train in the field. The immersive floor will also offer clients the unique opportunity to join its watchmakers and goldsmiths behind the benches to see their skills in action, drawing back the curtain on the artisan crafts for the first time in the company’s history.

Exterior work to restore the building’s art deco façade is also expected to be carried out, with the artist impressions featuring corporate flags and retractable canopies as a nod to the original Rowan & Co outfitters.

Laings CEO, Joe Walsh, added: “As we continue to innovate with our jewellery and watchmaking retail experiences, we’re looking to bring innovation to every area of the business, while never forgetting the deep-rooted heritage of Laings.

“The Argyll Arcade has been an important part of our story and we’re committed to ensuring the success of the arcade continues. Our three Glasgow showrooms have been invaluable as we’ve built our offering and presence in the city, but as we get ready for this next chapter, we’re open to enquiries about our existing retail units in the arcade.”