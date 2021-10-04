Number of Glasgow workers affected by furlough ending revealed

The UK Government’s furlough scheme came to an end last week, leaving thousands of Glaswegians yet to return to work in limbo.

What’s happened: The scheme helped pay the wages of millions of people in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, with an estimate one million still using the scheme towards the end of September.

Figures from July 31, compiled by GlasgowWorld, show how many workers were still on the furlough scheme and what sectors they worked in.

What do the figures show: Most of the workers still on the furlough scheme worked in Glasgow’s accommodation and food services sector, with 4370 still on the scheme at the end of July.

Manufacturing: 1010

Construction: 930

Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles: 2120

Transportation and storage: 740

Accommodation and food services: 4370

Information and communication; finance and insurance; real estate: 940

Professional, scientific and technical: 1170

Administrative and support services: 1310

Health and social work: 700

Arts, entertainment and recreation: 1330

Other service activities: 810

Other: 640