Number of Glasgow workers affected by furlough ending revealed

The furlough scheme ended last week.
What’s happened: The scheme helped pay the wages of millions of people in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, with an estimate one million still using the scheme towards the end of September.
Figures from July 31, compiled by GlasgowWorld, show how many workers were still on the furlough scheme and what sectors they worked in.
What do the figures show: Most of the workers still on the furlough scheme worked in Glasgow’s accommodation and food services sector, with 4370 still on the scheme at the end of July.
Manufacturing: 1010
Construction: 930
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles: 2120
Transportation and storage: 740
Accommodation and food services: 4370
Information and communication; finance and insurance; real estate: 940
Professional, scientific and technical: 1170
Administrative and support services: 1310
Health and social work: 700
Arts, entertainment and recreation: 1330
Other service activities: 810
Other: 640
That means a total of 16,070 Glaswegians were still on the furlough scheme at the end of July.