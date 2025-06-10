Today we’re explaining why the Southside is our favourite place to live in Glasgow - and why it blows the West End out of the water.
Newlands was named as one of the best places to live in the UK in a release by The Sunday Times, earlier this year, while Shawlands was named one of the coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out magazine.
Newlands SNP councillor Sean Ferguson just yesterday said the “south side is fast eclipsing the west end as the city’s best area to live and socialise in”.
Take a look below as we explain why the Southside is the best place to live in Glasgow.
1. Independent Shops
Virtually every shop in Shawlands is independent, where else in Glasgow can make such a claim? Check out some incredible concept stores like Starter Culture, a cheese and wine shop turned wine bar on the weekends. | Starter Culture
2. World Food
Govanhill is the most multicultural place in Glasgow and Scotland. This makes the food offering across the Southside one of the most diverse and represented in the country, you can pick up some authentic Pakistani Street Food before heading across the road to pick up real Italian Gelato for dessert. | Contributed
3. Queens Park
Southsiders certainly have no shortage of great parks to choose from - Queen's Park is another big one, covering 148 acres of land between Strathbungo, Shawlands and Mount Florida just a couple of miles from the city centre. With great views over Glasgow, the park often holds events including a regular famers market and concerts at the Queen's Park Arena. There's also a weekly parkrun, three lawn bowls clubs, a tennis centre, a five-a-side football facility and a pitch and putt course. The mansion of Camphill House (now flats), and Langside Hall (now a community centre) sit within the park. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Community
Southsiders love each other just as much as they love the Southside. There's constant free events, community drives and much, much more going on. | Supplied
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.