4 . 'Roman' bridge

While the veracity of this bridge in Motherwell's age can't be completely verified, it is very, very old - and it's proximity to the Roman Bathhouse would suggest some kind of connection. It can be found in the woodlands down by Strathclyde Park - and has been called the 'Roman bridge' by locals for countless generations. The bridge was restored, most likely by one of the noble Hamilton family to facilitate transport, whether this restoration was before or after the Bothwellhaugh (former village now erased by the creation of Strathclyde Loch) colliery is also unknown.