Looking for a move? Here’s our list of the top 10 happiest places to live around Glasgow

Looking to escape the city centre of Glagow? Who could blame you, the only problem that arises is, where should you move to?

There are so many options avaliable to you that it can get overwhelming. That’s where we come in, let us share some of the research we did into quality of life indicators from the Office of National Statistics to find the 10 best places to live around Glasgow that are cheaper, less stressful, and generally a bit more pleasent to be around.

Don’t get it twisted, we love Glasgow, but for some people the hustle and bustle of city life is too much - and would be much better suited to living a more relaxed, commuter lifestyle - with all the great benefits of our beloved city, with none of the stress.

We’ve picked out 10 of these hotspots where residents are happiest living thanks to everything from excellent places to eat and drink, independent retailers to do a bit of shopping and historic sights and green spaces.

From hip and upcoming suburbs popular with families to quaint rustic villages - there is no shortage of desirable places to live without straying too far from Glasgow.

For full context the UK average for life satisfaction is 7.5, feelings of being ‘worthwhile’ are 7.8 on average, happiness has a British average of 7.4, and 2.9 is the UK average for anxiety is 2.9, all out of 10.

Glasgow is below (or above in the case of anxiety) the national average in every aspect, life satisfaction is 7.4, feelings of being worthwhile are 7.4, happiness is at 7.1, and anxiety is higher than the national average at 3.1.

To give a fuller picture, we’ve also included the average house price for the area. According to RightMove the average price for a house in Glasgow was just a few hundred pounds short of £20k.

10. East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire

A spiral ramp leading to the town centre. Picture: John Devlin

East Kilbride is a great commuter town for Glasgow with great connections to the city centre via bus, rail, or road. There’s plenty going on for young families too - with loads of job opportunities going with huge industries in retail and the HMRC office opened last year which has rapidly been expanding its worker-base.

Life Satisfaction in East Kilbride sits at 7.7, 7.8 in feelings of being worthwhile, 7.4 in happiness, and anxiety at 2.7. The average house price for East Kilbride sits at around £180,000.

9. Neilston, East Renfrewshire

Neilston was called ‘the most desriable place to live in the UK’ by the Royal Mail back in 2017

Back in 2017, the Royal Mail put Neilston as one of their most desirable places to live in the UK, and it’s not hard to see why. The ideallic countryside village is great for young families looking to live out their cottage-core fantasies.

At just a 15 minutes drive from the Southside of the city, Neilston is incredibly handy for car commuters.

Life satisfaction in Neilston sits at 7.7, 7.8 in feelings of being worthwhile, Happiness sits at 7.4, and anxiety levels at 2.8. The average house price in Neilston is around £230,000

8. Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

In spite of it’s reputation, Motherwell is great place to bring up a family, with great rail,road, and bus connections to the city and well-regarded education institutions like Dalziel High School

A lot of North Lanarkshire town’s have a bad reputation, due in no small part to the post code wars of the 90’s and 2000s that saw a massive spike in anti-social behaviour and crime that also ravaged communities in Glasgow.

Hit hard by the Thatcher era, the post-industrial town is back on the up, with investment in the new train station bound to bring more rail connections to the town, which is already a central hub for rail, bus, and car commuters due to the near instant access to the M8, and the huge amount of buses and trains coming and going from the town every 15 minutes.

The town’s got a lot of character, matched by nearby towns like Bellshill or Hamilton, which are also great options for commuters.

Life satisfaction sits at 7.5, feelings of being worthwhile at 7.8, happiness sits at 7.2, and anxiety levels are at a 3. The average house price in Motherwell is around £140,000.

7. Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire

Bishopbriggs offers a more relaxed lifestyle right on Glasgow’s doorstep

Bishopbriggs is the perfect commuter town, just far away enough from the city centre to be quiet, but close enough that if you fancy a drink after work it’s as simple as hopping on a 10 minute bus or train. Not that you’d need to, as their’s plenty going on in the town itself.

Unfortunately, house prices are at a peak in Bishopbriggs, with the average house price costing around £250,000 - although you can get a home for a lot cheaper than that, the area is quite mixed so has some high-value houses that drive up the average property price.

Bishopbriggs scores a 7.7 life satisfaction, 7.9 in feelings of being worthwhile, 7.5 in happiness, and 2.9 in anxiety levels.

6. Balloch, West Dunbartonshire

People often assume you need a car to visit Loch Lomond - the largest body of fresh water in Great Britain - but you can get the train to Balloch in just two hours from Edinburgh. From the station, it's a short walk to catch a cruise on the loch or wander through Balloch Castle Country Park, where you can admire Balloch Castle, dating back to 1238. There’s also a nearby aquarium and a cafe with views over the loch. Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park features plenty of lochs, beautiful hills, forests and stunning views for walkers. Routes range from moderate strolls to long-distance hikes. From Balloch there are also plenty of bus connections to The Trossachs, known as ‘Rob Roy Country’ for their connection with the famous outlaw.

On the banks of loch lomond you can live out your nationalist dreams, drinking a dram and reciting Robert Burns to yourself as you take in the stunning views of the historic loch.

It’s a touch further away, and for the everyday commuter perhaps a more urban settlement like Clydebank would fare better - but for those looking for a breakaway from the city lifestyle, Balloch is the way to do it, there’s still plenty of road and rail links, it’ll just take a bit longer to get into the city.

Life satisfaction in Balloch sits at a 7.3, feelings of being worthwhile at 7.7, happiness is 7.3, and anxiety levels are at 3.1. Balloch has an average house price of around £175,000.

5. Paisley, Renfrewshire

Paisley has loads going on and it’s right next door to Glasgow!

Paisley is place to be nowadays, forget your Dennistoun, Partick, and Shawlands (all equally great places to live), few match the goings-on of the Paisley community.

Great for young families and for those not willing to give up the hustle and bustle of city-life, Paisley offers a more laidback experience than Glasgow - but still has it’s own unique character and charm that sets it apart from the Glasgow culture.

You can get in and out of Paisley incredibly quickly as well with fantastic rail and bus connections.

Life satisfaction is 7.5, feelings of being worthwhile are 7.7, happiness is 7.4, and anxiety sits at a 3. The average house price for a property in Paisley sits at around £150,000.

4. Greenock, Inverclyde

Glen Sannox will spend three weeks in dry dock in Greenock. Picture: Steve McIntosh Drone Services

Greenock, much like Motherwell, has a bit of a rough reputation, but as a commuter town, it gives you great value for money.

With great transport links across all of the West of Scotland, it’s easy enough to get to Glasgow in a rush, with stunning views along the railway line across the River Clyde and rural countryside. That’s not to mention the natural beauty of the sea-side town itself, with tenemant buildings and stunning viewpoints out across the Irish Sea.

In Greenock, life satisfaction sits at 7.4, feelings of being worthwhile sit at 7.7, happiness at 7.3, and anxiety at 3.3.

3. Saltcoats, North Ayrshire

A new beginning for the tidal pools at Saltcoats in North Ayrshire is on the horizon with designs of a leading urban water architect to be presented to the community next month. PIC: Three Towns Explored.

Far from the hustle and bustle and city prices, Saltcoats is the perfect seaside town for lovers of the outdoors.

With instant access to daytrips to the Isle of Arran and the island of Cumbrae - as well as the great Scottish outdoors being right on your doorstep, it’s a great place for young professionals that want to shirk the busy and overwhelming lifestyle of living in Glasgow.

The average price for a home in Saltcoats is around £130,000 making it incredible value for money as well.

2. Clarkston, East Renfrewshire

Clarkston is an ideal location to escape Glasgow

Clarkston is a handy, happy place with plenty of rail connections to Glasgow leaving from two stations every 15 minutes.

The average house price in Clarkston sits at around £335,000 - so a better option for those looking to retire, or for high-flying young professional looking to set up a family outside of the city.

Life satisfaction in Clarkston sits at 7.7, 7.8 in feelings of being worthwhile, Happiness sits at 7.4, and anxiety levels at 2.8.

1. Luss, West Dumbartonshire

On the banks of Loch Lomond, underneath the shadow of Ben Lomond, Luss is a must-visit

Much like Balloch, Luss also sits on the banks of Loch Lomond - great for the outdoorsy type that’s looking to climb a munro every weekend.

You can find Luss less than an hour away from Glasgow - and it’s well worth the visit to see Loch Lomond alone. The towering Ben Lomond looks over the town from the loch - giving the fairytale town it’s iconic look.

The small beach has a pretty pier and serves as an idyllic location for some wild swimming or sunbathing (although you might get some funny looks in this weather). You can also take a boat tour around Loch Lomond to visit the tiny islands spotted around the loch.

From Luss you can also visit the nearby satellite villages around Loch Lomond - including Balloch, Tarbet, Rowerdennan, and Balmaha.

Thanks to it’s proximity to town, it makes for the ideal day-trip even if you don’t fancy living there - you can even get a Citylink bus from Buchanan Bus Station to the tootsie village.