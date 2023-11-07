16 more things Glasgow needs, but doesn’t have right now - as chosen by Glaswegians
Glasgow! Get your act together! These are 16 things Glaswegians have chosen to get sorted ASAP
We all love Glasgow - but at the same time we love to hate it - and rightfully so in a lot of cases. So we asked our audience of loyal Glaswegians, what they would like to see changed about the city.
Last month we posed the question, and thousands of Glaswegians got in touch, even after we wrote last months article. It wasn’t just Glaswegians currently living in the city, the comments came from all over the shop, people who had visited, people who had moved abroad, people that were young, old, or somewhere in between - people from all walks of life let their opinions be known on how Glasgow could be improved with new features.
In this follow-up we wanted to look at some other great points our readers raised - whether it was something we used to have which is sorely missed, or is a feature of other modern cities like Edinburgh, London or even Dundee that is absent from Glasgow, in this article we wanted to look at the things that are missing from Glasgow.
You can read the original article, 20 things Glasgow needs, but doesn’t have right now - as chosen by Glaswegians, here.
Here are 16 more things Glasgow needs but doesn’t have right now, as chosen by Glaswegians, which should be seriously considered by Glasgow City Council.