We all love Glasgow - but at the same time we love to hate it - and rightfully so in a lot of cases. So we asked our audience of loyal Glaswegians, what they would like to see changed about the city.

Last month we posed the question, and thousands of Glaswegians got in touch, even after we wrote last months article. It wasn’t just Glaswegians currently living in the city, the comments came from all over the shop, people who had visited, people who had moved abroad, people that were young, old, or somewhere in between - people from all walks of life let their opinions be known on how Glasgow could be improved with new features.

In this follow-up we wanted to look at some other great points our readers raised - whether it was something we used to have which is sorely missed, or is a feature of other modern cities like Edinburgh, London or even Dundee that is absent from Glasgow, in this article we wanted to look at the things that are missing from Glasgow.

Here are 16 more things Glasgow needs but doesn’t have right now, as chosen by Glaswegians, which should be seriously considered by Glasgow City Council.

1 . More lights in parks Many Glaswegians commented under our last video saying that Glasgow desperately needs lights in parks - something that becomes more evident around this time of year when we start getting earlier nights. This was something taken up to the council by the Light The Way Campaign last year, endorsed by Clyde 1 & Clyde 2.

2 . A ‘proper’ use of the River Clyde We could have a proper Clyde Riveria if we put as much investment into the Clydeside as London does with the Thames. Imagine going a jaunt down by the Clyde with proper walkways, cafes, pubs, and active bandstands - it would be incredible and make Glasgow feel so much more like a European city. This sentiment was shared by many of our commenters.

3 . More council housing As Glasgow faces a homelessness crisis, with an additional 1,500 homeless applications expected over the winter period in the city, we desperately need more council housing to ‘get people off the streets’ as one commenter put it.

4 . Restore the Egyptian Halls Union Street is a lot gloomier without the legacy of Alexander ‘The Greek’ Thomson looming large over the street. His architecture brought a touch of classical je ne sais quoi to the city centre, something that’s not at all replicated by the false facade pasted over the scaffolding.