These are the best things to do in Glasgow in 2024

Well would you look at that, it's 2024 already. That means a whole new year, and a whole new Glasgow - join us as we see what's ahead of us all in the city this year.

We didn't just want to take a look at the new bars, restaurants, and venues you need to try this year. We wanted to make a comprehensive list of all the things happening in Glasgow in 2024 that you need to mark on your calendar.

Forget New Year's Resolutions, that's so 2023 - we're all about new experiences in the new year here in 2024. Look no further than GlasgowWorld for the very best of Glasgow.

1 . STTS-21-11-23-TRNSMT GlasgowGreen-SCOTupload The TRNSMT festival will be returning to Glasgow Green in July 2024 - this year's headliners include Calvin Harris, Gerry Cinnamon, and Liam Gallagher. Photo: Tim Craig

2 . Eat well at Six by Nico’s new flagship restaurant in the Merchant City Six by Nico are moving their flagship restaurant to the the Merchant City - now with a brand new cocktail bar. It's well worth a visit for a boujee night out in 2024. Photo: Contributed

3 . The SSE Hydro indoor arena building on the banks of the Clyde, Glasgow, is illuminated in the rainbow colours of the Pride flag for LGBT History month. The SSE Hydro welcomes well over 100 of the biggest international artists each year - regardless if you're into comedy, music, or anything else - there's bound to be something you'll want to see at the Hydro this year. Photo: Jane Barlow

4 . See a film adapted from one of Glasgow's greatest novelists Poor Things by acclaimed Glasgow novelist and artist Alasdair Gray was adapted into a film which releases this Friday, January 12. While they may have changed the setting from Glasgow to a bizarro version of steampunk London, it still stars Emma Stone, and is still inspired by the original work which has Glasgow remains in its heart. Regardless - it's meant to be really good!