Check out where Glasgow ranks on the list of 30 UK cities with the best nightlife!

Glaswegians love a good night out - a walk down Sauchiehall Street on any given weekend day should be enough to tell you that - but how good a city is Glasgow for nightlife when compared to other cities in the UK?

Getting a pint with your mates is a huge part of British culture, and it’s not different in Glasgow - whether you’re a student from London or a pensioner from Patrick, we all love a good drink.

Security training business, Get Licensed, shared their research of nightlife in all cities across Britian, and have ranked them accordingly.

It might surprise you to see Glasgow’s position on the list, but the research took into account six factors: Bars and clubs per 100,000 people, Pubs per 100,000 people, average pint cost, Numbeo safety index score, fears of being mugged or robbed, fears of being assaulted, and how safe people feel walking alone at night.

All these factors come together to give the city a final night-out score from 1 to 10.

So, which UK cities have the best and safest night scene? Let us know what you think of Glasgow’s place on the list and if you think our fair city should be placed higher or lower.

Newcastle Upon Tyne - 8.19 York - 8.14 Warrington - 8.01 Telford - 7.65 Edinburgh - 7.63 Norwich - 7.52 Cambridge - 7.28 Plymouth - 7.25 Swansea - 7.22 Aberdeen - 7.20 Dudley - 6.98 Burnley - 6.79 Oxford - 6.77 Bournemouth - 6.74 Leeds - 6.55 Derby - 6.47 Cardiff - 6.23 Newport - 6.06 Bristol - 5.88 Ipswich - 5.80 Sheffield - 5.61 Portsmouth - 5.61 Poole - 5.36 Sunderland - 5.31 Dundee - 5.25 Nottingham - 5.20 Glasgow - 5.18 Walsall - 4.83 Reading - 4.80 Liverpol - 4.72

Glasgow came 27 out of 30, having a total rating of 5.18 out of 10 - with the average price of a pint costing £4.54, 28 bars and clubs per 100,000 people, and 80 pubs per 100,000 people.