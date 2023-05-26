Register
Britain’s best night out: Where does Glasgow rank on the list for the UK city with the best nightlife?

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 26th May 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:33 BST

Glaswegians love a good night out - a walk down Sauchiehall Street on any given weekend day should be enough to tell you that - but how good a city is Glasgow for nightlife when compared to other cities in the UK?

Getting a pint with your mates is a huge part of British culture, and it’s not different in Glasgow - whether you’re a student from London or a pensioner from Patrick, we all love a good drink.

Security training business, Get Licensed, shared their research of nightlife in all cities across Britian, and have ranked them accordingly.

It might surprise you to see Glasgow’s position on the list, but the research took into account six factors: Bars and clubs per 100,000 people, Pubs per 100,000 people, average pint cost, Numbeo safety index score, fears of being mugged or robbed, fears of being assaulted, and how safe people feel walking alone at night.

All these factors come together to give the city a final night-out score from 1 to 10.

So, which UK cities have the best and safest night scene? Let us know what you think of Glasgow’s place on the list and if you think our fair city should be placed higher or lower.

  1. Newcastle Upon Tyne - 8.19
  2. York - 8.14
  3. Warrington - 8.01
  4. Telford - 7.65
  5. Edinburgh - 7.63
  6. Norwich - 7.52
  7. Cambridge - 7.28
  8. Plymouth - 7.25
  9. Swansea - 7.22
  10. Aberdeen - 7.20
  11. Dudley - 6.98
  12. Burnley - 6.79
  13. Oxford - 6.77
  14. Bournemouth - 6.74
  15. Leeds - 6.55
  16. Derby - 6.47
  17. Cardiff - 6.23
  18. Newport - 6.06
  19. Bristol - 5.88
  20. Ipswich - 5.80
  21. Sheffield - 5.61
  22. Portsmouth - 5.61
  23. Poole - 5.36
  24. Sunderland - 5.31
  25. Dundee - 5.25
  26. Nottingham - 5.20
  27. Glasgow - 5.18
  28. Walsall - 4.83
  29. Reading - 4.80
  30. Liverpol - 4.72

Glasgow came 27 out of 30, having a total rating of 5.18 out of 10 - with the average price of a pint costing £4.54, 28 bars and clubs per 100,000 people, and 80 pubs per 100,000 people.

It also had a Numbeo Safety Index Score of 54.28, 40% of people surveyed felt worried of being mugged or robbed, 33% were afraid of being assaulted, and only 41% of people felt safe walking home alone at night in Glasgow.

