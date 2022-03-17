Classic Football Shirts open pop-up in Trongate shop Sneakers ER

The world’s biggest vintage football shirt collection has returned to Glasgow.

More than 3,000 shirts ranging from the 1980s to the present day are for sale at Classic Football Shirts’ pop-up in Trongate, Glasgow.

The pop-up opened on March 16 and showcases some of the most iconic shirts the company has in its vast collection, tailored to the Scottish audience.

Ciaran Gold, head of retail at Classic Football Shirts, said: “We last brought our touring pop-up concept to Glasgow in February 2020 and were absolutely blown away by the demand; it eclipsed anything we had done previously.

“Given the huge attendances at Scottish football games we should have seen it coming, so this time we’ve doubled the amount of shirts we’ve brought.”

The stock, which only features genuine shirts from clubs and teams around the world, will be continually replenished throughout the pop-up.

Classic Football Shirts is based in Hyde and in addition to its two permanent shops in London and Manchester, has more than one million shirts available to buy online.

“We started online in 2006 and have had loyal Scottish customers since the beginning, but physically seeing all these shirts in one place really resonates with customers,” said Ciaran.

“I like to think our shops are part-shop, part-museum. Whoever you support, being able to see some of the incredible shirts worn in the past 40 years in the flesh is an incredibly nostalgic experience.”

“Every shirt is part of footballing history,” said Ciaran. “Whether it is one of our most sought after items or one of our clearance lines, they all have a story behind them.”

As was the case when the outfit came to Glasgow in 2020, Celtic and Rangers shirts are proving the most popular, followed by the Scotland national team.

More than 300 other Scottish club shirts adorn the rails, while teams from the likes of the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga are also present.