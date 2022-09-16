The DJ’s real name is Hector Barbour.

Popular actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson has revealed her new relationship.

While many fans were confused when they realised the connection between the two, this isn’t the first time the couple have posted about each other on social media.

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2021 when they posed together for the first time on Instagram.

Jackson captioned a picture of the two on a Scottish getaway at Monachyle Mhor Hotel: “DISCLAIMER - NOOOOO.... This is not an engagement photo people Hec just had a long day on his feet.”

It seems that the post went under the radar with many fans shocked at the recent revelation of their relationship via a tweet reading: “There are some random celebrity couples out there but Denis sulta and Erin from Derry girls take the cake”.

One Twitter user replied: ‘my head is gone. Why did I not know this’.

So, who is Denis Sulta?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Glasgow DJ.

Who is Saoirse-Monica Jackson?

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is an Irish actress born 24 November 1993.

Jackson is best known for her debut lead role portraying Erin Quinn on the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls.

Her performance was well received by critics and fans alike and saw her nominated for the IFTA Gala Television Award for Best Female Performance.

Along with Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Jackson was born and grew up in Derry in Northern Ireland.

Who is Denis Sulta?

Born Hector Barbour, Denis Sulta is a Glasgow based DJ and producer.

The DJ was born in Glasgow in 1993 where he developed a keen interest in dance music. Sulta is now known for creating vivacious melodic house music with underground hints.

How old is Denis Sulta?

Denis Sulta is 29 years old.

When is the last episode of Derry Girls?

The third and final series of the popular show Derry Girls is currently airing on Channel 4. The first episode premiered on 12 April.

The series wrapped filming on 21 December 2021.

On 29 April 2022, the show announced that Derry Girls would be ending with a final special extended episode.

The final episode will air tonight (18 May 2022). The episode is expected to an hour long. The episode entitled The Agreement will be set in 1998 during the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

What is Derry Girls?

Derry Girls is a teen sitcom created and written by Lisa McGee.

The show premiered on 4 January 2018 and has since spawned three seasons. The show was inspired by McGee’s own experiences growing up in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the final years of the Troubles.

Derry Girls is Channel 4’s most successful comedy show since Father Ted.

The show stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn as five teenagers living in mid-1990s Derry while attending Our Lady Immaculate College, a fictional girls’ Catholic secondary school.