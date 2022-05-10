Diana Ross is hitting the road again - but when can fans in Glasgow catch her performance?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diana Ross will be touring the UK from 10 to 28 June 2022 in support of her new album Thank You.

This is the first time that the singer will have played to crowds in the UK since 2007. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but postponed due to lockdown.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So when is Diana Ross playing Glasgow?

Most Popular

Here is everything you need to know about the singer’s upcoming show in Glasgow - including where to get tickets.

When is Diana Ross playing Glasgow?

Diana Ross is scheduled to play the OVO Hydro on 17 June 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster for the show.

Ticket prices currently range from £80.50 to £465.75. These prices do not include the booking or delivery fees.

Where else is Diana Ross playing in the UK?

Diana Ross will be performing in the following UK cities in 2022:

Friday 10th June - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Tuesday 14th June -Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday 15 June - Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 17 June - Glasgow SSE Hydro

Saturday 18 June - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Monday 20 June - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thursday 23 June and Fri 24 June - London The O2

Tuesday 28 June until Saturday 2 July 2022 - Proms Theatre. Lancashire

What will the setlist be?

The tour has yet to commence therefore, a setlist has not been confirmed. However, fans will no doubt hear some of their favourites from Ross such as, Baby Love, Stop! in the name of Love, Chain Reaction and I’m Coming Out.

Fans can also expect the icon to perform tracks from her new album, Thank You, which include ‘If the World just danced’, and ‘The Answer’s Always Love’.

Setlistfm.com have listed a previous setlist of Ross’ which could give fans a better indication of what the star will sing.

This is the setlist from her performance at Universal Music Plaza Stage in Florida on 12 February 2022:

I’m Coming Out

More Today Than Yesterday

My World Is Empty Without You

Where Did Our Love Go?

Baby Love

Stop! In the Name of Love

Come See About Me

You can’t Hurry Love

Love Child

The Boss

Upside Down

Love Hangover/Take Me Higher/Ease on Down the Road

It’s My House

Chain Reaction

WHy Do Fools Fall in Love?

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

Thank you (first time performed live)

Who is Diana Ross?

Diana Ross, with support from Jack Savoretti

Diana Ross began her career as a member of The Supremes – who, with their unique soulful pop sound, became one of the most successful groups of the ‘60s. They remain one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time.

The trio topped the charts with hits like Stop! In The Name Of Love, You Keep Me Hangin’ On, Come See About Me, You Can’t Hurry Love, I Hear A Symphony and Baby Love.

Ross quickly became known as the Queen of Motown. In the 70’s Ross launched a successful solo career with her no.1 single Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

Throughout her career Diana Ross has released 25 studio albums, five live albums, 30 compilation albums, and one extended play, all of which have spawned 91 singles. 27 of singles have cracked the Billboard top 40, six of which stole the number one spot.

Ross is one of the top selling solo performers ever, selling over 100 million records worldwide.