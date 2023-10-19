This is the cheapest flight from Glasgow Airport to Paris next month - just in time for the Christmas makeover at Disneyland Paris

EasyJet are running flights next month from Glasgow Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle for just £18 next month - just in time to catch Disneyland Paris with a Christmas makeover.

The flight is set to fly from Glasgow Airport at 19:35 on November 11, and land in Paris Charles de Gaulle at 22:25 in a one hour and 50 minute flight. November 11 is also the first day of the Disneyland Christmas makeover.

If you’re working to keep the budget down while still getting all of the perks of a Disneyland Paris hotel, then there are some key things to look out for to make sure you’re getting all of the magic, for the best possible deal.

Disneyland Paris is well known for being a magical location at Christmas time

If you’re looking into booking a Disneyland Paris hotel, AttractionTickets.com’s new booking offer means that you will receive up to $75 spending money for your trip, and 10 free souvenir photo prints with any on-site Disney Hotel booking before March 2025. Bookings made before October 31 can also get up to 12 months of Disney+ for free.