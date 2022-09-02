Looking for somewhere new to try this month? Here’s a list of all the restaurants opening in Glasgow this September.

Our city is a hot-spot for great food and at times it feels like we’re spoiled for choice.

So let us make your next eating out experience a fresh one, with a list of all the new restaurants opening in Glasgow this month.

SugarFall

SugarFall will reopen this month with a brand new look with additional room for seating.

The west end bakery offers artisnal cakes, bakes, and other sweet treats.

Lagelatessa

Lagelatessa will open on the former site of beloved southside cafe, Freddy & Hicks, as they move to Langside Cafe.

Located in the heart of the Southside on Nithsdale Road - just a stones throw away from Queen’s Park - the ice cream shop will offer Italian style gelato to locals.

Chickaros

This American fast-food franchise is also coming to Glasgow this month. It’s the first of it’s kind in Scotland, and they are currently looking for staff to faciltate their launch.

Big Licks

Big Licks will open another ice cream shop in Braehead, following the success of their west end franchise.