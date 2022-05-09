Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton offering free drinks at Glasgow pubs today

Two pubs in Glasgow will be giving out free drinks today (9 May), after Paul Heaton put 'cash behind the bar' to celebrate his birthday.

The former member of The Housemartins and The Beautiful South usually cycles around the country and performs to celebrate his birthday.

However, delays with recording due to the pandemic means he is unable to cycle to 60 pubs across the country as he wished. Instead, he’s picked 60 of his favourite bars in the UK and Ireland and put “cash behind the bar” so regulars and fans can raise a drink in honour of his 60th birthday.

In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: "I've decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

“Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!)

“The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.”

Which Glasgow pubs has Paul Heaton given money to for free drinks?

Unsurprisigly the two bars chosen in Glasgow have links to the city’s live music scene, so if you’d like to raise a free drink to toast Paul today, head to The Old Toll Bar or Nice N Sleazy.

Nice N Sleazy explained that they will be giving out tokens for free drinks until they run out, and that performers at their Monday night acoustic session or karaoke will get two tokens per performance.