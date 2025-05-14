Mexican food is one of the most popular international cuisines in the world, but only recently has the phenomenon caught on in Glasgow - so who could blame you for not knowing where’s to find the very best of Mexican cuisine in the city?

That’s why we’re ranking the best Mexican restaurants in Glasgow.

Think Enchiladas and Tostadas, Burritos and Tacos, and of course, Tequila, Margaritas, and Mezcal - today we’re touring around to find where the very best of the best of Mexican cuisine is in Glasgow .

The focus on fresh flavours and delicious spices makes it a favourite with many. In our experience as food and drink writers, we’ve had the pleasure of touring around some of the very best of Glasgow’s restaurants , and we’ve found out a lot along the way - like where to find the very best Mexican food in the city.

The menus below cover breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course, dessert - most Mexican restaurants offer a great variety of menu items and choices, from small plates to massive heaving ones. So, where are the best places to get Mexican food in Glasgow? Take a look below as we show you where to find the best Mexican food, cocktails, and more here in Glasgow.

1 . Rafa's Rafa's is well worth a visit to The Hidden Lane alone. It's the best Mexican street food you can find in Glasgow, hands down. If you're in Finnieston on a sunny day, we'd argue there's no better experience to be had than getting some tacos and sitting in the Hidden Lane, or better yet, ferrying them up to Kelvingrove for lunch in the park. | Contributed

2 . La Masa Taco Bar A new contender on the scene, opening on Renfield Street in 2024, La Masa has really impressed us so far. The taco bar brings a fresh taste of Mexico to Glasgow's culinary scene in the form of tacos, tostadas, and other Mexican classics. Now also on Dumbarton Road. | Contributed

3 . El Jefe's El Jefe's is pretty great, expect all the standard Mexican food you'd see on any other menu around the city. The bar is a massive draw for most folks, with a massive range of Mezcal, Tequila, and of course Margaritas. What's special about El Jefe's however, is their Mexican Sunday Roast, a truly radical concept that needs to be seen to be believed | Supplied

4 . El Santo El Santo on Miller Street put on an absolutely amazing show - whether you're turning up for dinner or drinks. If you've never been, make sure to make a note of it. They serve a Latin American menu with some amazing Mexican dishes and great margarita cocktails too. | El Santo