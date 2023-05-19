It’s about time someone ranked the best kebabs in Glasgow, we can only apologise we didn’t do it sooner

For decades in Glasgow, drunk teenagers, students, adults and elderly folk alike have all argued after final orders have been called - where is the best kebab in Glasgow?

Well argue no more, as we’ve brought in the be all and end all of Glaswegian sources to end this kebab controversy.

In the dead of a weekend night, when pints have been drank and chips have been spilled - when the last train home has been missed and the night bus isn’t turning up - who is there to save us? Who could possibly rescue the people of Glasgow from the inevitable? A bad-quality kebab mis-purchased in a drunken haze.

None other than the Shawarma Police - the foremost academic and expert on all things Shawarma in Glasgow. No longer do half-eaten rubbish kebabs need to litter our streets, for we are saved by his expertise.

Hailing from London, our kebab constable moved to the city in the early noughties - and has faithfully watched his beat evolve and change in Glasgow over the last twenty years.

We caught up with Shawarma Police to do a public service for the people of Glasgow this weekend, and definitively rank the best kebabs in the city.

You can read more from the Shawarma Police on their website: https://shawarmapolice.com/ - or follow him on Facebook, Shawarma Police, to get live updates on kebab culture in Glasgow.

Shawarma Police has in-depth reviews of each kebab shop mentioned in this list, as well as reviewing new openings - and travelling all over the city to experience the best kebabs Glasgow has to offer.

1 . 10. Hajar Shawarma, Sauchiehall Street There’s a few Hajar Shawarma’s around the city (Howard Street by Hootennanny, John Street in the city centre, there’s even one in Edinburgh) in the words of the Shawarma Police: ”They’re a solid all-rounder, and you’re paying what you expect for the city centre. In my opinion they’re not far off Shawarma King, generally considered the gold standard of kebabs in Glasgow. I would say Hajars is at that level - if not just not quite there."

2 . 9. Shawarma Grill, Paisley Road West “Opposite and down a bit from Cessnock underground, it’s quite amazing actually, and fairly cheap too! It has a pretty unassuming neon sign, you can’t miss them - but somehow people do. They cook their own bread, or they used to when I lived nearby. The bread is fluffy and fresh, the meat content is pretty good too - and they don’t overload it with salad, they’ve really got the golden ratio of meat to salad figured out.”

3 . 8. Dunya, Duke Street “Right by train station behind Parkhead, I was tipped off to this West End kebab house as I usualyy frequent the Southside and city centre. I must say, the was food pretty outstanding, they give you quite a big one for your money. The kebab was probably about the size and shape of my arm between my elbow and my hand. It’s a bit off the beaten track but thoroughly worth it.”

4 . 7. BBQ. WRAP. SALAD, Hyndland Street near Partick Cross “It used to be called Ali’s back in the day, a legendary all-round takeaway that went in the late noughties. BBQ WRAP SALAD replaced them, it’s like the subway for kebabs. The portions you get are incredibly massive too. You get to choose your own salad from pickles to olives and everything else, and I’m of the opinion that olives should be a standard when it comes to any kebab. The meat isn’t the best in Glasgow, not enough kebab seasoning in my opinion, but overall the whole package of sauces and salad make up for that.”

Next Page Page 1 of 3