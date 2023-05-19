The top 10 kebabs in Glasgow definitively ranked by the Shawarma Police featuring Shawarma King, Istanbul Turkish Kebab House, and more
It’s about time someone ranked the best kebabs in Glasgow, we can only apologise we didn’t do it sooner
For decades in Glasgow, drunk teenagers, students, adults and elderly folk alike have all argued after final orders have been called - where is the best kebab in Glasgow?
Well argue no more, as we’ve brought in the be all and end all of Glaswegian sources to end this kebab controversy.
In the dead of a weekend night, when pints have been drank and chips have been spilled - when the last train home has been missed and the night bus isn’t turning up - who is there to save us? Who could possibly rescue the people of Glasgow from the inevitable? A bad-quality kebab mis-purchased in a drunken haze.
None other than the Shawarma Police - the foremost academic and expert on all things Shawarma in Glasgow. No longer do half-eaten rubbish kebabs need to litter our streets, for we are saved by his expertise.
Hailing from London, our kebab constable moved to the city in the early noughties - and has faithfully watched his beat evolve and change in Glasgow over the last twenty years.
We caught up with Shawarma Police to do a public service for the people of Glasgow this weekend, and definitively rank the best kebabs in the city.
Shawarma Police has in-depth reviews of each kebab shop mentioned in this list, as well as reviewing new openings - and travelling all over the city to experience the best kebabs Glasgow has to offer.