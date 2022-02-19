Pancake day is just around the corner, so here’s a list of some of the best places to get pancakes in Glasgow this year.

Pancake Day is a time honoured tradition going back hundreds of years, and is hungrily awaited by millions of people every year.

Whether you like a crepe or a fluffy American pancake, or a sweet or savoury topping, pancake day is a day for pancake lovers everywhere.

The day is also known as Shrove Tuesday, and is the day before Ash Wednesday.

The day arrives 47 days before Easter every year, and for a lot of people it is a chance to have one final blow out before giving something up for lent.

Where people give up their favourite treats for 40 days, the practice is common with Christianity and is supposed to replicate the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert.

This year, Pancake day falls on Tuesday 1 March. So mark your calendars and read on for a round up on the best places in Glasgow to get your pancakes this year.

Bramble Cafe

This independent cafe is open seven days a week and offers a range of delicious treats, from brunches and lunches to homemade cakes and coffee.

The cafe operates on a walk-in only policy.

Opening Times: 8:30am - 4:30pm, Address: 924 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET

Mesa

We know that Mesa are famous for their amazing sandwiches, but this independent cafe also excels in all things pancakes.

The cosy setting is the perfect place to go stuff your face this Pancake Day. They operate on a walk-in only policy and don’t offer advance booking so make sure to get in quick.

Opening Times: 7 days a week, 9am - 4pm, Address: 567 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY

Urban West

This cafe was the winner of Glasgow’s best cafe at the 2019 Scotland’s business awards, and for good reason.

They offer a stunning setting, as well as fresh breakfast and brunch menu, artisan coffee and homemade baking all under one roof.

If you simply can’t wait till Pancake Day, check out their menu here and decide what you’re going to get way in advance.

Opening times: 7 days a week, 9am - 4pm. Address: 537 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HN

Koko House

Go all out this Pancake Day and try some fancy Japanese souffle pancakes. This independent cafe specialises in them, and they look amazing, they also do bubble tea which is just as hard to resist.

While their fluffy pancakes are the star of the show, they also specialise in a variety of other dessert options. You can find out more and book your space here.

Opening times: 7 days a week, Monday to Saturday 8am - 6:30am, Sunday 10am - 6:30pm. Address: 175 Great George St, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8AQ

Cafe Salmagundi

These stunning pancakes are often a special appearance on the menu, but we’re hoping they’ll make a return this year. If not, they have sandwiches, pastries and delicious lunch bowls.

Your best bet is checking out their ever changing menu on their Instagram to keep up to date on the latest menu additions.

Opening times: Tuesday - Saturday 8:30am - 5pm, Sunday 9am - 4pm. Address: 1007 Cathcart Rd, Mount Florida, Glasgow G42 9XJ

Cafe Strange Brew

This cafe in the heart of Glasgow has stacks (excuse the pun) of pancake options for you to enjoy this year. They all have a range of fantastic options across their breakfast and lunch menus.

They operate on a walk-in’s only policy.

Opening times: 7 days a week, 9am - 4pm. Address: 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA

Tribeca

This establishment has two locations in Glasgow, and the incredible menu to match. The American style diner is the perfect place to indulge in their decadent pancake stacks.

Find out more, and book your table here.

Opening times: Sunday to Tuesday 9am - 5pm, Friday to Saturday 9am - 10pm. Address: 51 Bell St, Glasgow G1 1NX

Stack and Still

As well as being the UK’s largest pancake house, this restaurant has become famous around Glasgow for being the place to go for pancakes. Whether you have a sweet or savoury tooth Stack and Still have you covered.

Book your table here, and starting drooling over their menu early.

Opening times: 7 days a week, 9am - 8pm. Address: 100-108, W George St, Glasgow G2 1PJ

Kcal Kitchen

If you’re looking for a healthier option this Pancake Day, this restaurant offers amazing pancakes that don’t feel healthy at all.

They focus on making junk food good, and they have a range of indulgent dishes you’re bound to love.

Book your table here today.

Opening times: Monday - Saturday 10am - 8pm, Sunday 10am - 4pm. Address:130 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RQ

Wilson Street Pantry

This cafe is a Glasgow staple that has you covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They do amazingly indulgent pancake stacks to satisfy your Pancake Day craving.

They have a menu of exciting dishes and drinks that include fun twists on classics - like their raspberry white hot chocolate.

Book your table and take a look at the menu here.

Opening times: 7 days a week, 9am - 4pm. Address: 6 Wilson St, Glasgow G1 1SS

The Brunch Club

The Brunch Club has a varied menu of tacos, savoury waffles and delicious pancakes - there’s something for everyone.

The establishment is also dog-friendly so your furry bestie can join in the Pancake Day celebrations.

Check out their menu and book your table here today.