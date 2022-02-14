Paesano on the hunt for professional pizza taster - here’s how to apply

One of Glasgow’s most popular pizza joints is looking for someone to taste taste their pizzas on a regular basis.

What’s happening? Paesano, who have restaurants in the city centre and west end, have recently posted a job advert for a professional pizza taster.

How it works: The successful candidate will dine at Paesano every two weeks to try the new specials and share their thoughts. This isn’t a solo mission either as the team said: “You will get to enjoy one of each of our specials launching that week and of course, we can't have you dining on your own, so each shift will be a "bring-a-friend-to-work day".

Picture: Paesano Pizza

In a post on their social media, they wrote about the dream job, saying: “Ever see those job adverts that sound too good to be true? Well, bear with us because this might be one of them...⁣

“⁣We're on the search for our very first Professional Pizza Taster. We know - we almost can't quite believe it either.

⁣“We are looking for someone to dine with us every two weeks, taste test our new specials and share their foodie findings with us and the world of social media.⁣”

How to apply: If you think you’re up to the job, you can apply online via the Paesano website here.

By far one of the most successful restaurants in Glasgow, Paesano Pizza was the first to bring the now raved-about Napoletana pizza to town.