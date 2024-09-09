Busy city centre salad bar teases third venue amidst sixth birthday celebrations

Owner of Sprigg, Tom McDermott, teases the opening of a third salad bar while telling the story of the business

Glasgow’s salad bar have revealed plans for a third venue as the business celebrates their sixth birthday.

When entrepreneur Tom McDermott launched Sprigg in 2018, many people questioned whether Glasgow was ready for a fresh food takeaway focused on salads.

But six years later, the city has gone wild for Spriggs’ customisable bowls. Buoyed by its success, the firm has now announced plans for the new salad bar.

As well as its original takeaway unit on Ingram Street, and its Sauchiehall Street shop, which opened in December 2021 for sit-in and takeaway, another venue is on its way — but the 35-year-old remains tight-lipped on where it will be.

Tom said: “I can confirm there will be a new Sprigg, and we’ll soon be in a position to reveal where our third location will be.

“I always hoped to open more than one shop, and I’m really proud to be in a position to open a third. I don’t take our growth for granted, I’m really grateful to our customers and team. People have a preconceived idea of what Glasgow eats, so of course there were doubters when I told friends and family the concept for Sprigg, but I felt this was missing from the market.

“Contrary to what negative stereotypes would have you believe, Glaswegians love what we do. People enjoy fresh, delicious from-scratch, single-ingredient, whole-foods — but it was hard to find in Glasgow, certainly when on the go in the city centre.

“There are queues out the door on a daily basis. I love being in the thick of it, throwing fresh, simple ingredients together and letting a good dressing work it all out. I also love when I see someone out and about with one of our bowls.”

Tom McDermott and team behind the salad bar at Sprigg | Contributed

With most of the menu being vegetarian/vegan and more than 46 million possible bowl combinations, Sprigg is accessible to everyone and caters to all dietary preferences and needs.

During its six years of success, the company estimates it has sold nearly half a million bowls, using more than eight tonnes of broccoli during that time.

As well as salads, the shops also serve from-scratch soups, baked potatoes and sweet potatoes, and drinks made by local suppliers — including You + I and the Good Coffee Cartel.

The company is now on track for its first ever seven-figure turnover year — thanks in part to a growing business catering offering — showing that it pays to eat well. But rather than focusing entirely on profit, Sprigg is prioritising tackling another stereotype – what people can expect from working in hospitality.

As well as paying its 14 team members the Real Living Wage, and saying no to zero-hour contracts, the company makes pension contributions, and guarantees paid breaks.

“Our staff have a say in everything we do and we support them professionally and personally in any way we can”, said Tom, who worked in customer services, complaints and business analyst roles for high street banks prior to founding Sprigg.”

The brand launched a reusable bowl scheme for bowls last year, saving more than 11,000 bowls and lids from going to waste so far. Its goal is to get to 25 per cent reuse in the next two years. Sprigg will happily serve food and drink in customers’ own reusable vessels.

Sprigg has worked with recycling specialist, Change Waste, since day one, enabling customers to bring disposable packaging back to the shop to be recycled properly.

It’s not all been plain sailing, as the business nearly closed in December 2021 as it was hit with severe cash flow problems as a result of rising costs on top of the aftereffects of Covid, including a drop in foot traffic in the city centre. However, Sprigg has bounced back, and business is now stronger than ever as it puts plans in place for its third venue.

He said: “It will feel different to the other two, but it will have everything you’ve come to expect on Sprigg. Who knows, if this goes well, there could be another one.”

Visit the Sprigg website to learn more.